WISE — Citing a spike in new COVID-19 cases, Wise County officials have closed county administrative offices in the courthouse to the public until further notice.
Virginia Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith also announced Tuesday that he has tested positive for a COVID-19 infection.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that he ordered the closing in the wake of recent increases in COVID-19 infections in the county, including a seven-case increase reported Tuesday by the Virginia Department of Health.
No office employees have been in contact with anyone infected with COVID-19, Hatfield said. The closing follows Monday’s announcement by Commissioner of Revenue Doug Mullins Jr.’s decision to close his department after an employee reported indirect contact with another person who was in contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case.
“With a small staff, if we had two or three cases in our office, it would be difficult to run the county,” Hatfield said, adding that the closing was precautionary.
Staff will continue teleworking from home and the office as needed, Hatfield said, and anyone needing help with county-related business can still call or make appointments.
Hatfield said the closing order does not apply to constitutional offices in the courthouse — commissioner of revenue, treasurer, commonwealth’s attorney and courts — since they operate under their own procedures.
Treasurer Delores Smith said her department offices were remaining open Tuesday, unless the circuit and general district courts decided to close down.
“We’re here to serve the public,” Smith said, adding that county residents can call for assistance or make payments via dropbox, mail or phone.
Persons visiting the treasurer’s office should still wear a mask and follow distancing and disinfecting procedures for the safety of staff and the public, Smith added.
Circuit Court Clerk Jack Kennedy said in a statement Tuesday that courts are still operating for hearings and that his office is still issuing permits and recoding deeds.
Kennedy asked the public to use the clerk’s office online access and filing systems as much as possible.
Virginia's local courts are still subject to an extended emergency order from state Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons providing for remote court hearings, health and safety measures in court areas and other restrictions as needed.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said his office has been closed to the public for several weeks since the COVID-19 pandemic started, and that anyone needing to speak with a prosecutor can still call his office, set up video conferences or schedule appointments. Trials and hearings have been held in recent weeks, he said, but video conferencing has been used wherever possible for hearings and non-trial procedures.
Traffic citation hearings have been delayed under the court emergency order, Slemp added, but other criminal cases are still being heard by judges.
Griffith announced his infection in a statement Tuesday, saying that he found out Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 after he developed “possible symptoms” and was tested over the weekend. He said he does “not currently have significant symptoms,” but has self-isolated since the test and continues to perform his duties.