Wise County deputies searching for missing teen STAFF REPORT Dec 3, 2022 Wise County investigators are looking for 16-year-old Trenton Allen Fannon who was reported missing after last being seen in the Big Stone gap area Friday. BIG STONE GAP – The Wise County Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage male reported missing.Trenton Allen Fannon, 16, was last seen walking on Irondale Road toward U.S. Route 23 and the Wildcat Road area around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the department's Facebook page. Fannon is escribed as 5 foot 9 inches tall, weighing about 250 pounds and last seen wearing a black hoodie and dark pants.Anyone with information on Fannon's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (276) 328-3756.