Missing teen - Trenton Allen Fannon

Wise County investigators are looking for 16-year-old Trenton Allen Fannon who was reported missing after last being seen in the Big Stone gap area Friday.

BIG STONE GAP – The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage male reported missing.

Trenton Allen Fannon, 16, was last seen walking on Irondale Road toward U.S. Route 23 and the Wildcat Road area around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the department’s Facebook page.

