WISE — The demolition of two former high schools and a former jail in Wise County is resuming after a delay caused by problems with getting fuel deliveries.
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield told the Board of Supervisors on Thursday that contractor SAFECO Environmental Inc. has finally been able to start getting fuel deliveries for onsite equipment at the former Pound High School, the first of the three sites slated for demolition.
The Pound school, the former J.J. Kelly High School building and the former county jail were scheduled to be torn down late last year under an $847,372 contract, and removal of non-exposed asbestos had been completed by January.
Hatfield said the Pound school’s annex, football field bleachers and grandstand have been demolished, and work on the main building should start on Monday with completion in about two to three weeks.
Work should start at the Kelly site in late March, Hatfield said, and jail demolition should finish in late April.
Wise County is looking at the two school sites for potential commercial or mixed commercial-residential use development, Hatfield added. Once the jail is demolished, he said, short-term plans call for it to become courthouse parking.
The schools have been vacant since the county school system consolidated Pound and Kelly into Central High School in 2014.
The Board of Supervisors in 2019 and 2020 considered renovating Kelly into a county administration building that could have housed county offices as well as the Health Department, school board administrative offices and Department of Social Services.
However, the multi-agency building plan fell through in 2020, when supervisors first decided on a new county Social Services building. The board later decided to make that department’s temporary quarters in the former Sykes building at the Lonesome Pine Business and Technology Park permanent.
The jail ceased jail operations in 2005 when the county joined the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority and sent prisoners to the Duffield Regional Jail. County dispatch operations continued at the Wise site until 2011, when the county’s Justice Center opened.
Plans originally called for demolishing the old Social Services building on Coeburn Road, but inspectors found the structure usable as a storage building.