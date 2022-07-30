POUND — State and local officials continued assessing damage on Friday in the wake of flash flooding that struck areas of Wise County a day earlier.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin on Thursday issued a declaration of emergency for Southwest Virginia, allowing up to $1 million in state aid — half of that for state military efforts — in the wake of the day’s flash floods in the Pound, Coeburn and Wise areas.
Youngkin’s declaration also allows for National Guard deployment as part of the state response.
Wise County has seen no injuries or deaths from Thursday’s flash flooding, county Emergency Services Coordinator Jessica Swiney said on Friday.
“We’re doing much better today,” said Swiney. “We’re still getting ongoing reports, mainly about things like flooded heat pumps and vehicles and a few reports about water in homes.”
Three shelters in the affected towns had been closed by 8 p.m. on Thursday after affected residents had been able to return to their homes or find shelter with family members.
Swiney encouraged any county residents who experienced water in their homes to call the Southwest Virginia Flooding Home Cleanup Hotline at (276) 258-0029. Callers can receive free help with cutting fallen trees; removing soaked drywall, flooring or appliances; tarping damaged roofs; and mold mitigation.
County and Virginia Department of Emergency Management workers had recovered at least three fuel tanks from waters around Pound since Thursday, including a 500-gallon home heating oil tank in the Mill Creek area.
Some homes in Pound and the Bondtown area of Coeburn saw flooding, Swiney said, and the Bondtown Little League fields and park saw damage to buildings and facilities.
“We are assessing needs today and should have a cost estimate of damages next week,” Swiney said. “We do not anticipate requesting National Guard help at this time because of the local and state agencies that have been able to come together to respond.”
With more rainfall forecast through Aug. 7 in parts of the region, Swiney asked county residents to be aware of potential flooding conditions and report flooding to emergency services. She also urged anyone traveling after dark in the coming days to take care on local roads in case of fallen trees, rocks and possible mudslides.
“Folks have started their cleanup and are showing resilience,” House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore said after touring affected Wise County areas with Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith on Friday. “VDOT is on the job today trying to clear and repair roads.”
Asked about requests for aid under Youngkin’s emergency declaration, Kilgore said the state needs to deal with flood-damaged roads and to find ways to help homeowners with their damaged private bridges to access public roadways.
Pound Mayor Brittany Carter and Vice Mayor Leabern Kennedy said Griffith did not meet with them during his Friday tour.
“I’m honestly speechless,” Carter said of the flood damage.
“We’ve been fielding calls from people needing help,” Kennedy added.
Kennedy and Carter said they have announced on the town’s Facebook page offers to help bring emergency supplies to residents in and near Pound. The Virginia Department of Health will offer free tetanus shots at Town Hall on Monday from noon to 4 p.m.
Many Pound residents, including Russell and Brenda Branham, could be seen shoveling mud and rocks from driveways and gutters on Friday. While uphill from Main Street, Russell Branham said he watched water flow by his house and garden on Thursday, washing ruts into the driveway and into a storm drain already clogged by overflow from the Pound River across the street.
“We’ve been through this before,” he said, “but the strange thing was corn inside the garden was flattened. The corn around the sides was untouched.”
“It was like a crop circle,” Brenda Branham said.
“My son, his wife and my three grandchildren live in Pound Bottom and their basement’s flooded,” Russell Branham said. “They’re still pumping water.”
Pound resident Savannah Foster was at Duke University’s Cancer Center on Thursday, preparing for a bone marrow transplant Aug. 2, but she said family members told her that her home saw flooding from a nearby creek.
Foster said that, from photos she got from family members, the living room and some of the bedroom floor appeared to be ruined.
“My family is going over there to see what they can do and clean,” said Foster in an email Friday, “but it’s so stressful not actually being there yourself. Not to mention that after a bone marrow transplant your home needs to be the cleanest it’s ever been. I’m talking no signs of mold or mildew anywhere and air purifiers running.”
Residents and landowners along Route 630 in the Almira community near Pound were having their own problems Friday, as VDOT crews made temporary repairs to a washed-out section of road near Lone Pine Chapel.
Danny and Cameron Adams said the flash flood washed out a small bridge leading to property they own in the area.
While the Route 630 repairs were progressing, Danny Adams said he had to access his property by ATV through nearby woods and a logging trail.
“Luckily, our farm animals are OK and no one was injured around there,” Cameron Adams said.
“The state needs to help the small landowners and residents along there,” Danny Adams said.
The Adamses said they have relatives in the nearby Bee Bottom area who saw their driveway washed out by Thursday’s rains.
“From the look of it, I don’t know how they got out of there,” Cameron Adams said. “They drove their truck out, but it was nothing but rocks and ruts from the rain.”
The Adamses said they heard of campers stranded in the U.S. Forest Service’s Cane Patch Campground near Bee Bottom.
“They said one man woke up about 5 in the morning and saw water coming into his camper before he swam out,” Cameron Adams said.
Forest Service officials on Friday said that Cane Patch, Phillips Creek Day Use Area, Wise Boat Launch and North Fork Pound Boat Launch are closed until further notice as rangers assess damage and needed repairs to those sites.
Visitors to other sites in the Clinch Ranger District should watch for slippery areas, washouts, landslides and unstable banks, the Forest Service said.
Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards’ Lonesome Pine Mutual Aid has an online survey for people needing food, temporary lodging or other assistance in the wake of the flood. The survey is at: https://m.facebook.com/lonesomepinemutualaid
Online:
Wise County Office of Emergency Management: www.facebook.com/wiseoem