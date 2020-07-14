WISE — The Wise County Commissioner of Revenue’s office has been shut down until further notice after a staffer reported possible indirect contact with a COVID-19-infected person over the weekend.
Commissioner Doug Mullins, Jr. on Monday said he made the decision after being contacted by a staffer who reported they had been in indirect contact with a person who said they had been in direct contact with a confirmed COVID-19 case. He said he sent an email on Monday morning to County Administrator Mike Hatfield about the closing.
The commissioner’s office occupies the same floor in the Wise County Courthouse as the County Administrator’s office and county treasurer’s office.
“I am going to use an abundance of caution to protect taxpayers, my employees and their families,” Mullins said, adding that the contact did not happen in the office.
Mullins said that the exposed employee took a COVID-19 test on Monday, and that he would make a decision of reopening once test results are complete.
“It’s certainly the first time I’m aware of that this has happened,” Mullins said of an office closing in the courthouse during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hatfield said Mullins’ order did not affect other county department or constitutional department offices in the courthouse.
“Each constitutional office is responsible for its own procedures,” Hatfield said.
Since the pandemic began in March, the courthouse has been subject to emergency orders by Gov. Ralph Northam and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons governing entry into the building by people infected or showing symptoms of COVID-19 infection. While county offices have reopened under social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines, Mullins said his office has also continued rotating staffing and telework by his 10 employees.
“We’ve already done teleworking and, when we were closed earlier in the pandemic, we created a whole tax landbook for that,” Mullins said.
Mullins said that regular cleaning and disinfecting had already been part of normal office operations. Once the office reopens, he said, that process will continue.
“An abundance of caution needs to be the rule and not the exception,” Mullins said.