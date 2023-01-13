An emergency worker questions Gabriel A. Bentley, 40, of Pound, who was one of two people in a Dodge Avenger that overturned on Kent Junction Road near Norton following a chase by Wise County deputies and Big Stone Gap police Thursday. Bentley was wanted on felony warrants and now faces additional felony charges following the pursuit. His passenger was not charged.
Wise County sheriff's deputies and Big Stone Gap police chased this Dodge Avenger from Big Stone Gap to the Blackwood section near Norton Thursday before it overturned. A male and female escaped the vehicle and the man was handcuffed at the scene.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
BLACKWOOD — A car chase through Big Stone Gap and Appalachia led to an overturned vehicle and a Pound man arrested Thursday.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 40-year-old Gabriel A. Bentley was arrested at the scene of the crash after he allegedly led deputies and Big Stone Gap police on the chase, which started around 5:15 p.m. after a traffic stop.
Norton police officers had set up road spikes in the Josephine area of Norton in case the pursuit continued into the city. The chase ended when the Dodge Avenger Bentley and an unnamed woman were in rolled in the middle of Kent Junction Road about one-quarter mile east of the turnoff to the county landfill and about 1.5 miles from the city line.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is being investigated by the Virginia State Police. Investigators searched a backpack found at the scene and allegedly found syringes and cash inside.
Kilgore said Bentley was wanted on felony warrants before the chase. Felony eluding police and driving on a revoked license charges were brought against Bentley Thursday, and Kilgore said other charges are pending.