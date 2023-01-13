BLACKWOOD — A car chase through Big Stone Gap and Appalachia led to an overturned vehicle and a Pound man arrested Thursday.

Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 40-year-old Gabriel A. Bentley was arrested at the scene of the crash after he allegedly led deputies and Big Stone Gap police on the chase, which started around 5:15 p.m. after a traffic stop.

