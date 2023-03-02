WISE — Planning for Wise County’s 2023-24 budget is off to a slow start thanks to the General Assembly’s own budget deadlock.
The Board of Supervisors, during its budget workshop Wednesday, heard from various county departments and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office while looking at preliminary revenue and spending requests for the upcoming fiscal year.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield told board members that draft budget revenue is estimated at $64.5 million after the legislature failed to pass a budget with an extra $1 billion in tax breaks statewide.
Projected spending requests for the next fiscal year stand at $72.14 million, said Hatfield, leaving a $7.64 million gap for the board to resolve by July, when the new fiscal year starts.
Hatfield said the county draft projections fall along what he called a worst-case situation with the Senate’s “skinny” budget that was based mainly on the state’s 2022-24 biennial budget.
Noting the revenue/request gap for the new budget, Hatfield said the county was looking at an approximately $5 million gap to resolve last year in preparation for this year’s budget.
Budget requests from three of the four county constitutional offices — treasurer, commissioner of revenue and circuit court clerk — include no increases from the current budget year, Hatfield said. The sheriff’s office budget request, however, includes approximately $6 million in new funding for replacement and new equipment.
The overall current budget stands at $69 million now, Hatfield said, but much of the budget is pass-through grants for various county agencies.
Supervisors Chairman J.H. Rivers said that, while the sheriff’s office request appeared high, it was less than spending by many comparable counties in the state.
“If we don’t keep up and pay (deputies),” said Rivers, “we’re going to train them and they’re going to go somewhere else.”
The board holds its next regular meeting Thursday, March 9 at 6 p.m. at the Wise County Schools Education Building.