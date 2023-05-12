WISE — With Virginia’s state budget still in limbo, Wise County officials agreed on a draft 2023-24 budget to go to a public hearing in June.
The county Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Thursday to put the joint county/school system budget before the public at the board’s June 8 meeting before approving it.
The proposed $62.292 million county budget includes $13.1 million in local-share funding to the school system’s proposed $82.53 million budget approved by the School Board Monday. The draft schools budget includes a projected $44.18 million in state funds despite no confirmed state budget as of Thursday.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield said the county budget revenue draft — which includes $1.81 in remaining federal American Rescue Plan relief funds — allows for a 5% cost of living adjustment for all constitutional office employees and the 5% overall salary hike requested in the school budget draft.
Hatfield, Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth and Finance Director Beth Shupe told the supervisors that the General Assembly might include enough funding to allow the COLA for county and school division employees to see a 7% salary increase.
Hatfield told the supervisors that the $1.81 million in ARP funds — covering a shortfall in next fiscal year’s budget — will be the last such federal influx after the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Funding requests
The supervisors also heard two funding requests. Wise Town Manager Laura Roberts joined Mayor Teresa Adkins, town Recreation director Doug Bates and Southwest Virginia Girls Hoop League Commissioner Julie Scott to ask the county to cover $9,000 of an $18,000 feasibility study for an indoor recreation facility.
Roberts and the group outlined how the proposed facility for wrestling, girls’ basketball and volleyball would help attract travel teams to the county for tournaments while boosting tourism spending.
Dickenson County Extension Agent Brad Mullins, representing the Coalfield Agricultural Center in Clintwood, asked the board to consider resuming an annual $10,000 contribution to the center’s operating costs. Mullins said the center has helped livestock producers in Wise and Dickenson counties get cattle and sheep to market while saving them transportation costs.
The board asked Hatfield to check county records regarding any resolutions committing Wise County to regular allocations to the center.
Comcast franchise agreement
In other business, Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers asked Hatfield and County Attorney Karen Mullins to check on the status of Comcast’s franchise agreement with the county. Rivers said he has received several complaints about the cable company’s quality of service, alleged variations in cable rate bills and the removal of local offices from the county two years ago.
Rivers added that he wanted the board to have as much information as possible when Comcast’s franchise agreement comes up for renewal this year.