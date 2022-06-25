WISE — The Wise County 2022-23 draft budget drew few comments on Friday after a scheduled Board of Supervisors public hearing.
Representatives of the Wise County school system and Frontier Health thanked the board for their funding in the budget, while county resident Walter Crouse said he was skeptical of the budget’s revenue projections due to national economic conditions.
The draft $60.99 million budget includes no changes to real estate and personal property tax rates — $0.69 per $100 assessed value for real estate and $1.65 per $100 of 100% assessed NADA loan value, respectively.
The county will fund $11.9 million of the county school system’s $77 million budget.
The board will recess until July 1 at 10 a.m. at the school board meeting room on Lake Street to vote on final adoption of the county budget and approval of the school budget.
The board agreed with Board of Supervisors Chair J.H. Rivers to hold a separate non-voting workshop meeting at 10 a.m. on June 30 at the county administration offices to discuss Thursday’s announcement about potential layoffs by Appalachia Fire and Rescue.
“I think we’re close to a solution,” Rivers said of maintaining coverage in Appalachia.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield on Thursday released a statement that the county and Appalachia town officials are working to maintain fire and emergency medical service coverage in and around the town. Appalachia Fire and Rescue officials earlier told the county and town that declining revenue from billing for ambulance trips has reduced its ability to pay 12 employees.
Department Assistant Chief Travis Anderson said Thursday that the department is asking for $299,000 on top of the $70,000 included for funding in the county’s 2022-23 budget. None of the $70,000 can be used for personnel costs.
“That’s all we’ve got,” Hatfield said of the county’s funding for the town, adding that it is an increase from the current $58,000 total funding for the department. He also cited population decline and declining coal severance tax revenue as factors in how much the county can spend for fire and EMS departments.
After Friday’s meeting, Rivers and Hatfield said the $70,000 allotment — split equally between the town’s fire and EMS services — is identical to that made to many of the 18 fire and EMS agencies funded in the draft budget.
Hatfield said he has talked with Norton City Manager Fred Ramey, Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson and Keokee Fire Chief Jim Rutherford about assistance in emergency coverage for the town.