WISE — Wise County now has a framework to allow ATV and dirt bike operators on certain county roads.

The ordinance, approved April 13 by the county Board of Supervisors, sets basic rules to allow ATV and other off-road recreational vehicles on roads and highways within the county. County Attorney Karen Mullins said the ordinance is not a blanket authority for off-road vehicle operators to drive on all county roads, though.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you