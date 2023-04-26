WISE — Wise County now has a framework to allow ATV and dirt bike operators on certain county roads.
The ordinance, approved April 13 by the county Board of Supervisors, sets basic rules to allow ATV and other off-road recreational vehicles on roads and highways within the county. County Attorney Karen Mullins said the ordinance is not a blanket authority for off-road vehicle operators to drive on all county roads, though.
Mullins said the county will have to coordinate with the Virginia Department of Transportation to designate roadways for authorized off-road vehicle use.
The ordinance, acknowledging the economic benefits of promoting tourism and recreational activities, is based on state code section 46.2-800, which permits off-road vehicle use in the region in the Southwest Regional Recreation authority and its Spearhead Trail System.
Appropriate signage in VDOT-approved zones would alert motorists of off-road vehicle use in authorized-use road sections. Off-road vehicle operators will have to obey posted speed limits but cannot exceed 35 mph.
Operators of off-road vehicles will be limited to daylight hours and to driving no more than five miles on any highway with a posted 35 mph speed limit. Those operators are also subject to the rules of the road and localities’ off-road vehicle use rules. Those drivers also must have a Southwest Regional Recreation Authority trail permit and have liability insurance or a signed waiver.
Operators must either be licensed drivers or accompanied by a licensed driver in the same vehicle or on another nearby vehicle. Passengers will be limited to vehicle manufacturers’ specifications.
Wearing of Virginia State Police-approved helmets and eye protection will also be required of operators and passengers. Vehicles must have all factory safety equipment installed and working, and their operators must drive in a safe manner.
Any violation of the ordinance’s provisions is subject to a civil fine up to $500.