ROGERSVILLE — Two students from Rogersville City School and one from St. Clair Elementary took the top three spots in a fifth-grade essay contest sponsored by the Tennessee Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom and Tennessee Farm Bureau Women’s Leadership Committee.
This is an annual contest, and any fifth-grader in Hawkins County can enter. The theme, which must be included as the title of the essay, is “Why Is Agriculture Important?”
Students were given five topic ideas: Agriculture in Your Daily Life, Environment, Animal Care, Agriculture Feeding the World, and Agriculture’s Impact on the Economy. Essays were required to be a maximum of 500 words.
The judging criteria included “content and accuracy of information (50%), correct use of grammar and punctuation (10%), originality of thought (20%) and clarity of expression (20%).”
According to the rules, “This contest is designed for students to display their skills that correlate with reading standards for informational text, language standards, and writing standards.”
The first-place winner, Rylee Sivert, received $75 and is eligible to enter her essay in the state contest. The second-place winner, Cadence Jarnigan, received $50, and the third-place winner, Emma Matthews of St. Clair Elementary, received $25. The teachers of the winning students also received $25.
A member of the Hawkins County Farm Bureau, Alice Brooks, presented the two winning RCS students with their checks on Jan. 6. Additionally, Sivert and Jarnigan were recognized at the RCS Board of Education meeting on Tuesday.