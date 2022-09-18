JONESVILLE — Autumn gets to an air and ground start Oct. 1 with Lee County Airport’s Wings and Wheels Show.
Event coordinator Lora Woods said this year’s show, the fourth in two years, will continue the airport’s efforts to showcase its growth and public value.
Expanding service
Organizers have promoted the Lee County Airport Authority and Board of Supervisors’ efforts to bring a jet A fuel capability to the airport to expand the types of aircraft it can service.
Jet A tank in October
Airport Authority consultant Robert Bost said Friday that the airport could have its first jet A tank delivered and installed as soon as October, with fuel service available this fall.
Fuel discount
Visiting pilots will be eligible for a 10-cent-per-gallon discount on aviation gasoline on show day, Bost added.
Woods said the latest Wings and Wheels will include a craft show and car show with free entry. It will be open to rods, muscle cars, classics, antiques, pickups and motorcycles. Prizes will be awarded to the top ten vehicles, with judging starting at noon.
Visitors can also get a close-up look at aircraft during the show.
Free to the public
Entry to Wings and Wheels is free to the public. Food trucks, live music, the Virginia Department of Health mobile unit and military recruiters will be on site.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
For more information on Wings and Wheels, call (276) 346-3008 or (508) 951-8287.