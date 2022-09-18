Lee County Airport Wings and Wheels Oct. 1

Visitors to Lee County Airport’s Wings and Wheels Oct. 1 can see aircraft and cars and enjoy music and crafts.

 Kingsport Times News

JONESVILLE — Autumn gets to an air and ground start Oct. 1 with Lee County Airport’s Wings and Wheels Show.

Event coordinator Lora Woods said this year’s show, the fourth in two years, will continue the airport’s efforts to showcase its growth and public value.

For more information on Wings and Wheels, call (276) 346-3008 or (508) 951-8287.