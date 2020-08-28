BLOUNTVILLE — Two Sullivan County schools in the Kingsport area have new interim principals, Director of Schools David Cox announced Friday afternoon.
Jennifer Wilburn will serve as interim principal at Sullivan North Middle and High School. She replaces Josh Davis, who was selected earlier this year as principal for the new West Ridge High School slated to open in August 2021. Wilburn taught English and leadership classes at Sullivan Central High for six years before becoming assistant principal at North in 2017.
Greg Harvey, retired principal of Sullivan South High School, will serve as the interim principal for Central Heights Elementary. Harvey will replace Angie Baker, Ph.D., who has accepted a faculty position at King University. Twenty-seven of Harvey’s 37 years in public education were spent in Sullivan County Schools, with seven years in Kingsport City Schools and three in Smyth County Schools near his native Marion, Va. Aside from principal at South, he’s been an assistant principal, social studies teacher and coach of football, basketball, track and softball.