Widespread flooding is affecting the region. Local city and county officials throughout the region are urging caution for anyone who has to venture out.
Several roadways are water- and debris-covered and, with a flash flood warning in effect for many areas extended into Sunday afternoon, it will get worse before it gets better, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service has extended the flood warning until 10:45 p.m. Sunday for Hawkins, Hancock, Sullivan, Greene, Hamblen counties in Tennessee and Scott and Lee counties in Virginia. Flash flood warnings remain in affect for much of the region, including Wise County and the city of Norton, until 1:15 p.m. Sunday.
Hawkins County has been hard hit. "Numerous roadways in Hawkins County are flooded or debris covered! Use extreme caution if you must travel," EMA Director Jamie Miller reported early Sunday.
The Town of Gate City reported on its Facebook page that it is currently experiencing flood conditions primarily on Kane Street, Water Street, Broadwater Avenue, Vanzant Road, and Filter Plant Road.
At 9:24 a.m., the Kingsport Police Department reported a roadway closure in the area of Reservoir Road and Willowbrook Trce in Kingsport. Motorists should consider an alternate route to avoid potential delays. Anyone already in the area is asked to be patient, use caution, and obey all traffic instructions.
Overnight, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad reported it was actively involved in two different water rescues - one on Hwy 70 North in Rogersville and another on Surgoinsville Creek Road - involving individuals trapped in their residences due to flood water. Crews cleared both scenes by 5 a.m.
Let us know what you're seeing in your area by emailing photos to news@timesnews.net. Or drop them in the comments on our Facebook page with a location.