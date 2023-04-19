UVA Wise student Austin Hicks, center, with Coeburn Middle School seventh-graders Christian Mallard, Isaiah Adkins, Madison Luther and Morgan Bryant used iPad apps to create a rap-based radio spot on tobacco abuse.
UVA Wise student Austin Hicks, center, with Coeburn Middle School seventh-graders Christian Mallard, Isaiah Adkins, Madison Luther and Morgan Bryant used iPad apps to create a rap-based radio spot on tobacco abuse.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
UVA Wise student Lauren Cole, left, with Coeburn Middle School seventh-graders and their video on ways to help people avoid using tobacco products.
Mike Still/Kingsport Times News
More than 70 Coeburn Middle School seventh-graders came to UVA Wise Tuesday to show their work with college students on tobacco use prevention graphics.
WISE — Year two of a project linking UVA Wise and Coeburn Middle School students in a fight against tobacco use came to center court Tuesday.
Cody Sanders, associate professor of physical education at the college, watched as about 75 Coeburn seventh-graders continued their anti-tobacco messaging work with a new group of UVA Wise majors in various sports and physical education programs across the basketball court at Greear Gymnasium.
“Last year, we focused on tobacco prevention messages,” Sanders said of the Coeburn students’ work in the fall semester. That included one group of college students coaching the seventh-graders as they developed posters, videos and songs to appear on the school’s social media page and electronic sign.
The FamHealth program, now in its second year, has helped the Coeburn students create messages to send out to their peers and families and just promote tobacco prevention, refusal skills and dealing with peer pressure.
Sanders said this spring’s work brought in a new group of college students to work with the same Coeburn group and a shift from simple anti-tobacco messaging to getting friends, family and the public involved in discussions.
Bailey Turner, Lauren Cole and Austin Hicks were among the UVA Wise team advisors working with Tuesday’s gallery event, showing the graphic and electronic work Coeburn’s students have done since the fall. The group earlier compiled an electronic word cloud with descriptions of the physical and mental effects of tobacco use.
Students Hailey Dotson and Hannah Arquette, part of Turner’s team, showed the team’s latest poster that dealt with their personal reactions to tobacco use and how they would talk to others about it.
Cole’s team used iPads issued to UVA Wise students to develop a video using various sports terms to describe how people can support people trying to quit or avoid tobacco products.
“I enjoyed it,” said Coeburn student Sierra Smith. “We learned a lot about tobacco abuse.”
“They all were good actors in the video,” Cole added.
Austin Hicks used his experience working with a local television station to help his team develop a rap-based radio commercial.
“We did activities that built confidence in our team members,“ said Hicks, “and we wanted to do something that would help start conversations about tobacco.”
Hicks said everyone in his team added their own angle to the commercial, from beat and lyrics to everyone signing. He said he hopes the group can find a local radio station willing to run the spot at least once.
All the groups used some variation of graphic and social media-based work for their projects. Logan Sartin’s group developed a podcast where his students discussed lifestyle choices and the physical, emotional and mental effects from using tobacco. Elijah Snowden’s group used Instagram to produce fun graphics about avoiding tobacco use.
“We’re trying to find how we can combine and use these in connections between Coeburn Middle and the college,” said Sanders. As in the fall, this spring’s work will be featured on the CMS Facebook page.