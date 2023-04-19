WISE — Year two of a project linking UVA Wise and Coeburn Middle School students in a fight against tobacco use came to center court Tuesday.

Cody Sanders, associate professor of physical education at the college, watched as about 75 Coeburn seventh-graders continued their anti-tobacco messaging work with a new group of UVA Wise majors in various sports and physical education programs across the basketball court at Greear Gymnasium.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you