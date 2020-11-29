By MIKE STILL
The pandemic has forced many Southwest Virginia localities to forgo the normal Christmas parades and large tree-lighting ceremonies from just a year ago, but towns are finding other ways to celebrate.
Norton
Norton officials kicked off the season just before Thanksgiving with a tree lighting and message from Mayor Joe Fawbush. The city Christmas tree is on Park Avenue at the 7th Street intersection, and video of the ceremony is available on the town’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/ExploreNortonVA).
The city will also host Santa’s Station: A Drive-Through Christmas Celebration on Friday, Dec. 4, from 6-8 p.m. Families can enter Market Street from the Dairy Queen or from the 8th Street-Park Avenue intersection and drive toward 7th Street and turn toward Park Avenue to see Santa and Mr. Claus at the tree. Goody bags will be available, and the family can say hello to the Clauses.
Wise County
St. Paul
St. Paul will hold a virtual tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 4. For children wanting to make sure their letters to Santa get delivered early, Carter Bank & Trust hosts Santa at the drive-thru on Saturday, Dec. 5, from 2-4 p.m. at the bank branch at 3052 4th Ave. Families can drive by the teller window, drop off letters and say hello to Santa.
The town also hosts Carols on the Corner on 4th Avenue on Saturday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m.
St. Paul Tomorrow and the Lyric Players will present “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Marathon” on Zoom Dec. 12-15. Tickets for the virtual play are available online at www.eventbrite.com.
Big Stone Gap
Big Stone Gap will host a virtual tree lighting Saturday, Dec. 5 at 6:30 p.m. via the Big Stone Gap Visitor Center’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/visitbigstonegap).
The annual Greenbelt in Lights, beginning at Bullitt Park, officially opens the same day. Greenbelt in Lights Rides also start Dec. 5, with other rides set for Dec. 10, 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 23 and Jan. 2. Rides are by reservation only and for groups of six or less. Social distancing and face masks are required. For more details and reservations, call the Visitor Center at (276) 523-2303.
The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park’s annual Festival of Trees, 10 W. First St., runs through Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. The museum hosts holiday trees decorated by community groups, volunteers, businesses, churches, schools and civic groups. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children 6-12 and free for children 5 and under. COVID-19 precautions are in effect, including social distancing between visitors not from the same household and face masks required inside the museum.
Appalachia
Appalachia brings its Christmas parade to town neighborhoods Saturday, Dec. 5 with the 2020 Santa Claus Neighborhood Parade. More details are coming via the town’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/appalachiatownhall).
Pound
Pound will have a reverse Christmas parade Sunday, Dec. 6 from 5-7 p.m. Visitors can drive through the Pound business district to see decorations and displays set up by businesses and community groups. People are asked not to leave their vehicles for health and safety reasons.
Coeburn
While the town Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony have been canceled this year because of the pandemic, the town Christmas tree is up for display.
Wise
While Wise has canceled its Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony for 2020, the town tree on Main Street will be lit starting Monday, Nov. 30 at 4:30 p.m.
Lee County
Jonesville
While Jonesville has called off its Christmas parade due to the pandemic, the town Christmas tree is lit for your evening viewing pleasure. Lights in the Park at Cumberland Bowl Park is also lit and open nightly through Dec. 30 from 6-9 p.m. Donations are appreciated and will be accepted at the gate.
Pennington Gap
Pennington Gap will have a virtual tree lighting Friday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The town’s holiday Fantasy in Lights at Freeman Field will be open each evening Dec. 4-31.
Scott County
Twas the Lights before Christmas at Creation Kingdom Zoo, 1692 Snowflake Road, Gate City, will be Dec. 4-5 from 6-9 p.m. Community members are invited to stop by the zoo for a magical night of lights, music, food, fun, animals and Santa. Admission is $10 for ages 2 and up, and no tickets will be sold in advance.
Washington County
Emory & Henry College invites the community to drive through campus to see the holiday decorations and lights. The McGlothlin Center for the Arts has been decorated with lights and trees to help bring the holiday spirit to Southwest Virginia. Emory & Henry College is located at 30461 Garnand Drive in Emory. Tune in to WEHC 90.7 FM for special holiday music and programming. Sessions include a rebroadcasting of the 2019 Christmas at Emory which will air Wednesday, Dec.16, at 6:30 p.m. and then again on Sunday, Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m. Additionally, Santa Claus himself will be on-air answering calls from local kids and reading children’s letters from 3 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 14-16.