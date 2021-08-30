BLOUNTVILLE — If you could depart from Tri-Cities Airport for any vacation destination, where would you go? That’s exactly what airport officials want to know.
The Tri-Cities Airport Authority wants the region’s answers on its ideal destinations as part of a vacation destination analysis to present to airlines beginning in September.
“This is to see the trends on where folks here travel to most often,” said Kristi Haulsee, the airport’s director of marketing and air service development. “Then from there, we will do additional data research and analysis to determine if some of those places are viable options we could talk to some of the airlines about. That’s the ultimate goal of it.”
The survey project is also part of the TCAA’s work with Mead and Hunt, an architectural and engineering firm the TCAA unanimously approved as the airport’s new consultant at its meeting on Thursday. Haulsee said she hopes the firm can offer fresh ideas and help take the airport to another level after having worked with another firm for the past 10 years.
“Certainly the air service world has changed quite a bit here recently,” Haulsee said. “So we definitely wanted to look at new opportunities with other air service development consultants and see how we can be a lot more creative in how we are talking with airlines and getting better data to the airlines as well.”
The survey will help give the consultants and airport officials an idea where locals aim to jet off to. Currently, Tri-Cities Airport offers flights through Delta, American Airlines and Allegiant to destinations like Dallas/Fort Worth, Charlotte and Atlanta.
The survey will be available through Aug. 31. So far, the airport has received more than 500 responses.
“The more feedback the better,” Haulsee said. “But for the purpose it will serve, 500 is a good number.”
To take the survey, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/888CBJR. For more information on Tri-Cities Airport, go to https://triflight.com/.