If you’re a Tennessee voter who requested an absentee-by-mail ballot and you haven’t yet mailed it, you have one option other than just dropping it in the mail.
And you can’t just drop it off at a local polling place, or even at your county’s election office. Under state law, you must return it by mail.
According to Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office:
• To help ensure absentee-by-mail ballots reach county election offices by the Election Day deadline, the U.S. Postal Service has designated a post office in each of the state’s 95 counties for voters to expedite the mailing of their completed absentee by-mail ballot.
• Voters are requested to mail their ballot by 3:00 p.m. (in their time zone) Nov. 3 at the post office designated for their county.
• Election officials from that county will pick up the ballots after 3 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, Nov. 3).
• Tennessee law does not allow for third party political operatives to collect ballots on behalf of voters.
Some details
Local election officials offered these reminders: Postage is required. In other words, put a stamp on your ballot. And you must hand it to a postal employee. In other words, don’t drop it in a box or slot. Hand it to a clerk.
Click here for a list of designated post offices.
Sullivan County
If you are a Sullivan County voter, your designated post office for this service is the Blountville facility, 169 Franklin Drive.
Hawkins County
The designated post office for Hawkins County voters is the Rogersville location, 203 W. Main St.
Washington County
For Washington County voters, the designated post office is the Jonesborough branch, 121 Boone St.
“Tennessee law requires that all absentee by-mail ballots be returned and received by mail delivery,” Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said.
“Ballots cannot be turned into the election office, and the law does not permit ballot drop-off points. In order to accommodate voters that waited until the final days to request or cast their ballot, we have always instructed voters to hand deliver their ballot with postage paid to the post office in Blountville. In doing so, the voter is in compliance with the law when the ballot is delivered by the United States Postal Service. This process ensures that the ballot is not routed through the normal delivery process, but is instead promptly delivered to the election office.
“As a result of the increase in absentee by-mail ballots, the state is advising voters of the designated post office for their county and has designated a deadline of 3 p.m. in order to ensure that the ballot is received on Election Day. It is important that voters remember that in order for their ballot to be timely delivered, they must hand deliver the ballot to a clerk and only at the one post office that has been designated for their county.”
Under Tennessee law, all ballots must be received by mail delivery prior to the close of polls at 8 p.m. A postmark does not matter. A ballot must be delivered no later than the close of polls.
“Voters cannot hand deliver a ballot to a polling location or the election office,” Booher said. “The only opportunity to ensure a ballot is timely received in Sullivan County is to hand deliver it to the Blountville Post Office on the day prior to or on Election Day.”
How they are counted
A central absentee counting board consisting of an equal number of individuals representing each party has been appointed by each county’s election commission. They will begin the process of reconciling and counting all absentee by-mail ballots on Election Day. All ballots are scanned.