Local and national news outlets have been busy with the 2020 election season, but the act of casting one’s ballot during the pandemic has generated plenty of controversy as Democrats, Republicans, pollsters, activists, pundits, think tanks and lawyers have all been part of the flurry of public arguments and lawsuits over whose votes will count this year.
Stewart Harris, associate professor at the Duncan School of Law at Lincoln Memorial University, and political scientist Heather Evans at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, say the election is bringing back memories of another contested and drawn-out election: 2000, when the contest between Al Gore and George W. Bush came down to the Supreme Court deciding when to stop counting ballots when the two candidates were 537 votes apart in Florida.
“I recall quite vividly ... thinking that Gore looked like the winner,” Harris said. “Elections are not as clean and simple as we think they are, especially now since we vote by mail. We should not expect results on election night.”
“It is nuts right now, with the Supreme Court decision three days ago in Wisconsin,” Evans said Thursday, referring to the 5-3 ruling on Oct. 26 that Wisconsin mail-in ballots received after Election Day will not be counted.
Evans said that decision, overriding the Wisconsin Supreme Court, contrasts with another Supreme Court case where Pennsylvania Republicans sought to stop counting mail-in ballots after Election Day. The case failed, but only because of a 4-4 split on the Court, with Chief Justice John Roberts siding with the three liberal justices.
Roberts took the conservative side in the Wisconsin case.
Harris — who hosts a weekly radio show on Constitutional legal and historical issues, “Your Weekly Constitutional” on WETS — said that the U.S. Constitution and federal law provide for each state to decide how their elections are done.
“The Wisconsin Supreme Court was deciding Wisconsin law, and that should have been the end of it,” Harris said. “The U.S. Constitution sets the board parameters for presidential elections, and the states decide how their elections will be held.”
Evans said she has heard from friends in Wisconsin that early voting in that state has attracted large numbers of voters concerned with health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Supreme Court ruling could catch mail-in voters unawares.
“Either people will not have heard of the decision and mail their ballots too late, or delays in the mail will stop their ballots from being counted,” Evans said. “I just want people to go vote. If you have those ballots, I suggest you go drop them off at your local registrar’s office or ballot dropbox.”
Harris said that, in 2000, he was living in Florida and took his children to watch the vote recount in his county.
“My experience was a very positive experience,” Harris recalled. “There was a Republican representative, a Democratic representative and the election official, and they were looking at each ballot to determine how the voter voted, and then they would go on to the next ballot.”
Harris said the issue over the Supreme Court’s decision in Bush v. Gore was that elections are largely left up to the states and the federal government is supposed to get involved only if there is a violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
“The Supreme Court stepped into Florida state election law,” Harris said. “If you believe in states’ rights, that was stepping into states’ rights.”
Supreme Court involvement in vote counts could also lead to state-level controversies where governors could bypass their states’ popular votes and decide slates of electors to the Electoral College, Harris added.
Harris and Evans each said that this year could see the Supreme Court getting involved again in what has been a matter for states’ courts to decide.
“Is it possible the Supreme Court could do the same thing?” Harris said. “Justice (Amy Coney) Barrett could be a deciding vote.”
Harris said that the U.S. Senate under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has contributed to the controversy over Supreme Court involvement in elections first by denying a hearing of Barack Obama’s nominee to replace the late Antonin Scalia, Merrick Garland, several months before the 2016 election and then ignoring that precedent and approving Barrett a week before the 2020 election.
“Both were violations of constitutional norms, and that’s a whole different thing from violating the Constitution,” Harris said. “A constitutional norm means that you’re not going to do bad things to the other party because they could come back and do them to you. This particular Senate has decided to cast that aside and pack the federal courts with as many like-minded individuals as they can, and it is court-packing.”
While McConnell’s push on confirming federal judges could limit a future Democratic administration’s efforts, Harris said that does not mean the federal judiciary could be expanded.
“There has been a call to increase the number of federal judges because the federal court system has a significant backlog of cases, especially civil cases, since criminal cases take priority,” Harris said. “There’s nothing wrong with expanding the Supreme Court. Calling it court-packing is just a pejorative.”
Evans and Harris said that there is nothing wrong with not having final election results before midnight Tuesday.
“I believe that night we’re going to see some rhetoric about calling the election,” Evans said. “We’re not going to know the final results and that’s OK. It means democracy is working.”
“What is wrong is to force the process,” Harris said. “That’s when mistakes get made.”
With new polls on Biden and Trump’s support in states appearing multiple times daily, Evans said voters need to remember that all polls have some sort of sample bias that makes each poll on its own not fully representative.
“I think they’ve improved since (2016), but there’s somewhat of a partisanship tilt on many polls,” Evans said. “With phone surveys and cell phones, young people, if they see a number they don’t recognize or with an unknown caller ID, they’re not going to answer it.”
Voters considering poll results should not depend on one or a few polls, Evans said.
“Go to a website like pollster.com or fivethirtyeight.com, where they compile several different poll results and look at trends and margins of error across those polls,” Evans said. “Exit polls aren’t going to tell you much. Even then, the best poll is the actual election results.”