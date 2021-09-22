POUND — How many Pound Town Council members does it take to do official town business?
The answer is still being sought, as one Southwest Virginia legislator has sent an opinion request on behalf of town officials to the Virginia attorney general whether two members of a five-member council make a quorum with two council seats unfilled.
The request follows a Sept. 14 meeting in which council members Glenn Cantrell and Danny Stanley met to appoint former council member James Pelfrey after Marley Green resigned on Aug. 17. Council member Clifton Cauthorne and Mayor Stacey Carson were absent from that meeting.
The quorum issue is not the only one facing town government, since the Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution calling for the General Assembly to pass legislation revoking Pound’s charter for failure to perform basic governmental functions.
The two Virginia Republican legislators whose districts encompass Pound — 38th District Sen. Travis Hackworth and 4th District Del. Will Wampler — could not be reached Wednesday for comment on whether they would support legislation in the 2022 General Assembly to revoke Pound’s charter.
First District Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and 40th District Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, represent all or part of the LENOWISCO Planning District, which includes Pound among the 15 incorporated towns in the district.
Kilgore could not be reached for comment on the Pound situation. Tyler Lester, Pillion’s legislative aide, said Wednesday that some town officials asked Pillion to submit a request for a state attorney general’s opinion on what constitutes a quorum for the council to do business. That request came in the past two weeks, Lester said, and Pillion has filed the request with Attorney General Mark Herring.
Megan Rhyne, executive director of the Virginia Coalition for Open Government, said Wednesday that the definition of a quorum for doing business by town councils in Virginia varies based on each town’s charter and meeting rules that may have been adopted by each council.
Pound’s charter does not specify what constitutes a quorum for council business.
Former Pound Council member Terry Short, during public comment at Tuesday’s council meeting, questioned the legality of Cantrell and Stanley’s appointment of Pelfrey to the council. Short referred to the 2006 Virginia Supreme Court decision on Jakabcin v. Town of Front Royal.
In Jakabcin, the state Supreme Court ruled that a rezoning decision by Front Royal’s town council was invalid because only three of the six members were present to vote on a first public hearing for the rezoning. Two of the absent members disqualified themselves in writing from considering the rezoning issue and one member recused himself in writing without specific reason.
Only three members of the Front Royal council were present for the next meeting where the first public hearing was held, according to the Supreme Court case summary. Even though four members of the council were present for the second public hearing, the court ruled that a lack of quorum at the first two meetings made the final rezoning vote invalid.
