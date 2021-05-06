KINGSPORT — At the Eastman Chemical Co. annual meeting, stockholders:
• Re-elected Directors Humberto P. Alfonso, Vanessa L. Allen Sutherland, Brett D. Begemann, Mark J. Costa, Edward L. Doheny II, Julie F. Holder, Renée J. Hornbaker, Kim Ann Mink, James J. O’Brien, David W. Raisbeck, and Charles K. Stevens III to one-year terms;
• Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the company’s executive officers as disclosed in the annual meeting proxy statement (the “say-on-pay” vote);
• Approved the 2021 Omnibus Stock Compensation Plan;
• Ratified the appointment of Pricewater- houseCoopers LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for 2021;
• Rejected an advisory stockholder proposal requesting that the Board of Directors take steps necessary to permit stockholders to act by written consent without a meeting.
The board of directors also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share on the company’s common stock.
The dividend is payable July 2, 2021, to stockholders of record as of June 15, 2021.
Additional information about each of the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting is in the proxy statement that was furnished to stockholders in connection with the meeting.
The proxy statement is also available at investors.eastman.com, Annual Meeting.
The final vote totals for the matters acted upon by stockholders at the annual meeting will be reported in a Form 8-K filing with the SEC and also posted on investors.eastman.com.