ROGERSVILLE — A Hawkins County grand jury has indicted a West Virginia man on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the overdose of a 25-year-old Rogersville woman.
Lucas Eric Lowe, 27, was arrested on April 30 in Morristown on failure to appear charges in the 2021 case.
Lowe was indicted on April 11 on the charge of second-degree murder in the death of Chasity Leigh Dykes.
According to the presentment, Dykes’ death was “a result of the unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, a Schedule II drug.”
According to Brad Jones with the Hawkins County District Attorney’s Office, a recent change to the overdose death statute now allows authorities to charge someone with second-
degree murder if they can prove the suspect delivered the drugs or was responsible for providing the drugs to the victim.
Lowe is accused of delivering or providing the drugs that caused Dykes’ fatal overdose.
Lowe is currently being held at the Hawkins County jail.