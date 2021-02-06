BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County's school board did not consider member Mark Ireson's proposal to vote on pursuing cost estimates for a pool at the new West Ridge High School Thursday night because Ireson withdrew the matter from consideration.
Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones of Indian Springs said Ireson of Colonial Heights decided to withdraw the proposal from the Thursday night agenda, which resulted in votes to close Blountville Elementary in May of this year instead of May of 2022 and to ask board attorney Pat Hull for details on eminent domain to acquire land for an access road to West Ridge High. Ireson could not be reached for comment Saturday evening.
The pool in 2018 was estimated to carry a price tag of $6.5 million: $5 million for a building and $1.5 million for a pool. School officials said a detailed plan tailored to West Ridge, which has space set aside for a future pool building, would cost about $30,000.
Plans are for the new school, opening Aug. 9 on Lynn Road off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 to use the existing Sullivan Central High pool about four miles away at what will be Sullivan Central Middle. That former high school also will have some career technical education programs and classes, including upper-level cosmetology and some building trades classes.