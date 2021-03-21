By RICK WAGNER
BLOUNTVILLE — Back about 2015, some folks on the Sullivan County school board and in the school system had an emerging vision for consolidating high schools and “right-sizing” the region’s largest school system with schools of the right capacity in the right locations.
It started out as proposals that would have made the system have three instead of four high schools but ended up keeping Sullivan East High and merging the other three into one new high school, merging the zones of Sullivan South, North and Central high schools.
Later joined by Kingsport City Schools and Bristol Tennessee Schools, the three groups eventually convinced the Sullivan County Commission to issue just more than $140 million in bonds.
The money, split based on each school system’s number of students, has already funded an addition to Kingsport’s Dobyns-Bennett High School and the new Sullivan East Middle, and it went toward a new middle school in Bristol is under construction.
By far the biggest project among them all is the $66 million West Ridge High School. It and East Middle, which opened in January of 2020, are the first new county schools to open since 1980.
East was working the kinks out when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and West Ridge has progressed during the pandemic.
Fast-forward to this month: The county Board of Education toured West Ridge the afternoon of March 5, with architect Dineen West of Kingsport-based Cain Rash West Architects, consultant Evelyn Rafalowski and Director of Schools David Cox.
The wore a hard hat that said “The Ridge,” a reference to the school that has the mascot of Wolves.
Rafalowski is the immediate past director, but with the June 30 retirement of Cox, she has agreed to the board’s request to become interim director soon, although details hadn’t been worked out at press time.
WHAT DID ALL THIS COST?
The school started off with a cost estimate of $60 million, which has grown to about $66 million. Cox after the tour said, “It’s a terrific value.”
Cox is retiring June 30 after 42 years in education, including 22.5 years as a director or superintendent. He said he’s overseen construction projects throughout his career, one of the reasons board members gave for hiring the Hawkins County native when Rafalowski announced her retirement in 2019.
East Middle was built for about $22 million, while West Ridge so far has cost about $66 million, including an 11th-hour artificial turf project for the football field expected to be done in time for the first home game in September.
“To build these two schools with the budget you were given is a triumph,” Cox said at the end of the March 4 school board meeting. Former Chairman Michael Hughes has repeatedly said he asked former Director Jubal Yennie where the $60 million estimate for what is becoming West Ridge and $20 million for what become East Middle originated.
Hughes said Yennie responded that was all county officials were willing to approve in a $140 million countywide bond issue that also funded a new Dobyns-Bennett High addition in Kingsport and the under-construction middle school in Bristol.
WHAT ABOUT THE ROAD/DRIVEWAY?
West Ridge has hit a snag of sorts with a lack of a straight and wide access road, with one proposed to feed off Jericho Drive nixed by the County Commission, but plans now are to have a access driveway on school property connect the newest county school to Henry Harr Road.
The commission has approved the school board spending up to $200,000 for an engineering study on the access driveway and to get a cost estimate for the two-lane paved road.
The project is supposed to be done in time for the first day of school Aug. 9 as work progresses on the school, which is to include a football stadium with artificial turf to be in place by the first home game in September.