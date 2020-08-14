BLOUNTVILLE — Artificial athletic field turf and a swimming pool may be part of the yet-to-open West Ridge High School after all.
However, the turf project, or a delay in its consideration, would cause a delay in grading and seeding a traditional grass field which could mean West Ridge’s first football game may be played on one of the fields of a school it replaces.
And Sullivan East High, which already has a pool, albeit under repair, may get new artificial turf fields.
During more than five hours of Sullivan County Board of Education meetings on Thursday, the board in its voting session, after prolonged public comment on the Aug. 24 plan for a hybrid reopening of schools, voted to seek bids on the cost of making the football field of West Ridge artificial turf instead of grass.
The final 7-0 vote was to get a bid on adding artificial football turf at West Ridge and East, with addendums to get quotes on baseball, softball and soccer fields at West Ridge and baseball and softball fields at East, which plans to use its football field for soccer.
The vote was to get separate prices on each project and an overall bid for all the projects.
Vice Chairman Randall Jones made the original motion to get a bid on football turf projects for West Ridge and East, but a motion to amend by member Mark Ireson to get separate bids as well as a joint one passed 4-3, with Ireson, Paul Robinson, Matthew Spivey and Jane Thomas voting yes and Chairman Michael Hughes and members Randall Gilmore and Jones voting no.
Then the amended motion, which Jones further changed to include other athletic turf fields, was approved 7-0.
Ireson said the community was promised West Ridge would be the “jewel of the county” and should include turf and a pool, although neither was added to the project after discussion at work sessions centered on a lack of funding.
The projects would have to use unrestricted fund balance, which the County Commission would have to approve, Hughes, Jones and Spivey said.
Reed Osborne of the new athletic boosters club for West Ridge, to open off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 in August of 2021, said group members would like to see artificial turf installed at West Ridge. Hughes brought up the issue at a called meeting last week, when the board voted 4-3 to start hybrid instruction Aug. 24 with students attending in two staggered groups, after someone from the booster group called.
Ireson said the system should install turf at West Ridge and a pool at West Ridge before later funding turf at East, but Hughes and Gilmore said it was only fair East get turf, too.
“I want both high schools to get the same things. We will start here,” Hughes said, adding that he would oppose doing turf only for West Ridge.
In the pool vote on a separate motion, the board voted 7-0 to get the architect costs for a detailed enough design to put out a request for proposals to build a pool complex, which architect Dineen West about three years ago said would cost $5 million to $8 million.
West Ridge plans are to use the Central pool for its swim team. Hughes said it might cost $30,000 to get detailed pool plans and he got Ireson to do a separate motion rather than attach the pool plan to the turf vote.
The football turf originally was priced at $1.1 million for just West Ridge, Hughes said, but Hughes said the company that did the bids for existing fields of Volunteer and Cherokee high schools in Hawkins County agreed to do both those for about $1.2 million.
The board began a work session about 4:30 and then had the voting meeting from 6:30 p.m. to about 9:45 p.m.
More than 60 people came to the Sullivan Central gym, and 17 spoke on the reopening plan at the first in-person school board meeting since March. A majority said the board should resume 100 percent in-person learning for all except those who opt for a virtual academy but others urged the board not to resume any in-person or face-to-face learning as soon as Aug. 24.
The board withdrew a vote on further amending the plan to reopen schools, with Spivey and Cox saying the school system simply doesn’t have enough room for all but the virtual academy students to return in person with six-foot distancing.
The board could have a called meeting before Aug. 24 to take further action, and Jones said he is brainstorming some ideas.