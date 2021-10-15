With the November general election 17 days away, Virginia voters can start weekend early voting for gubernatorial, General Assembly and local government candidates on Oct. 23.
Early in-person voting can be done at the local registrar’s office during regular business hours Monday-Friday, and on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 — the two Saturdays prior to Election Day.
Voters can request mail-in ballots until Oct. 22, and those ballots can be returned in person to the local voter registrar’s office or by mail if they are postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by noon Friday, Nov. 5.
The governor’s race pits Democrat and former governor Terry McAuliffe against Republican newcomer and former investment company owner Glenn Youngkin.
McAuliffe’s running mate, Prince William County state Del. Hala Ayala, faces former delegate Winsome Sears in the lieutenant governor’s race.
Incumbent Democrat Attorney General Mark Herring is challenged by Republican Virginia Beach Del. Jason Miyares.
Scott and Wise counties and Norton feature the only local government races in the area this year.
In Scott County, voters have one candidate running in the special election to fill former Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Johnson’s seat after his appointment to a General District judgeship in 2020. Republican Kyle B. Kilgore is unopposed to fill out the term ending in 2024.
Two town council races — Nickelsville and Weber City — are all special elections.
Jeremiah E. Gillenwater and Stephen E. Glovier are unopposed for two open Nickelsville seats.
In Weber City, four unopposed candidates are on the town council special election ballot: Greg W. Smith, Larry W. Wagner, Robert P. Hammonds Jr. and Teresa A. Tilson.
The Weber City mayor’s seat is also open under a special election but no candidates filed by deadline for the ballot, according to Scott County Registrar Mike Edwards.
In Norton, two candidates are running to replace retiring City Sheriff Carlos Noaks: Norton Police Sgt. Jason F. McConnell and City Council member Mark A. Caruso.
Mary Hagy is running unopposed to replace retiring Norton Commissioner of Revenue Judy Miller. Incumbent Treasurer Barbara Muir is also unopposed.
Interim Norton Council member Sarah E. Davis and R. Dalton Emershaw are running to fill the unexpired term of Delores Belcher.
In Wise County, four Board of Supervisor seats and four school board seats are on the ballot along with two town council races.
Randy D. Carter of Pound and Robert A. Anderson Sr. of Appalachia are contesting the District 1 seat of departing Supervisor Bobby Cassell. J. Tim Boardwine is unopposed for the District 4 seat of departing Supervisor Robert E. Robbins.
Incumbents District 2 Supervisor Robert R. Adkins and District 3 Supervisor John T. Schoolcraft are unopposed.
Two Wise County School Board incumbents are unopposed: District 1 member Herb Shott of Pound and District 4’s Mark A. Raymond of Coeburn.
For the District 3 seat, Big Stone Gap business owner Lorenzo D. Rodriguez and Big Stone Gap attorney Stephanie M. Kern are competing for the seat of departing Donnese Kern. Rosiland Y. McAmis is unopposed to replace District 2 member Phillip Bates.
In Pound, Leabern D. Kennedy is unopposed to fill the Town Council term of Phil Cantrell Jr., who resigned in March.
Six candidates are running for four open seats on the Big Stone Gap Town Council: incumbents Nancy B. Bailey, Crystal S. Lyke, Aaron W. McKinney and J. Kent Gilley, Jr. and challengers James D. Vernon and E. Leonard Bowen.
Voter registrar office hours for early voting are:
Norton:
Weekdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
201 Park Ave. NE (Norton Community Center), (276) 679-1162
Lee County:
Weekdays, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
133 School Board Place, Jonesville, (276) 346-7780
Scott County:
Weekdays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
382 Jones St. # 102, Gate City, (276) 386-3843
Wise County:
Weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
5607 Patriot Drive (Wise County Justice Center), (276) 328-8331