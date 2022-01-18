WISE — Snow and freezing temperatures cut out the march in Monday’s Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance in Wise, but not the message.
Organizers of the 26th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Program, sponsored by UVA Wise, had planned for the program to return after two years as an in-person march and gathering, but weather changed the event into a livestreamed presentation on YouTube.
The event theme, “Coming Home … Rejoining the Ranks,” ran through keynote speaker Elder Carolyn Smith’s presentation.
Smith, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Appalachia, mentioned racial flashpoints in recent years — the police killing of George Floyd, the shooting of Breanna Taylor and the shooting of Ahmaud Arbery — as examples of continuing racial inequality 54 years after King’s assassination.
“We can’t pray for God to change our world when he’s waiting for us to change,” said Smith. “With social injustice, we’ve been tested like never before.”
Smith pointed to criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I agree that all lives matter,” Smith said, “but saying all lives matter doesn’t mean that others don’t. The Black Lives Matter movement speaks out against the brutality and systemic racism against black people everywhere.”
Smith said skin color makes people unique but not unequal.
“I’m asking you to help me understand why the color of my skin should cause me to be treated differently from anyone else,” said Smith, “because God, the creator of all man, never created one color or one race to be inferior to another.”
Citing the parable of the Good Samaritan, Smith said the wounds suffered by blacks because of racism may not be visible to the rest of society.
“But their invisibility doesn’t make them any less threatening because inequality and injustice hurt all people,” Smith said. “We all want to be treated fairly; we all want to be treated right. We want to be able to laugh and know it’s okay to laugh. We want to be able to come and go the way we want to come and go without fearing for our lives.
Smith called on all people to be at the forefront of needed change.
“Don’t be the doormat that people walk on,” said Smith, “but be the welcome mat that people need.”