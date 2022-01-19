POUND — A planned Tuesday Pound Town Council meeting got unplanned as roads were still being cleared in Wise County.
Both Mayor Stacey Carson and council Member Leabern Kennedy said they hope town residents will come to the rescheduled Jan. 25, 6 p.m. meeting at Town Hall to voice their concerns over House Bill 904.
The legislation, patroned by House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, would dissolve the town of Pound.
Kilgore’s bill is the only Pound charter legislation filed this session. Del. Will Wampler III, R-Abingdon, and state Sen. Travis Hackworth, whose districts include Pound until redistricting takes effect later this year, have not signed onto the legislation or offered a companion Senate bill.
State Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, also has not offered a companion bill to Kilgore’s measure.
While similar measures to remove St. Charles’ status as a town — House Bill 83 and Senate Bill 589 — have been referred to the appropriate committee in each legislative chamber.
Earlier this month, Kilgore said he hoped the bill would serve as “a wakeup call” to the town.
The council has not had a full business meeting since early December, in part because of the walkouts by former member Danny Stanley before his resignation that month for health reasons and by current member Glenn Cantrell.
Cantrell on Jan. 12 filed a letter asking Wise County Circuit Court to appoint three interim council members to fill the unexpired terms of Stanley, Marley Green and Clifton Cauthorne. Cantrell’s letter followed by eight days a petition to Circuit Court by Carson and Kennedy for the appointment of three interim council members.
Efforts by the council to appoint Green’s replacement have stalled since August. Cauthorne resigned days after Stanley, citing his hope that Circuit Court would handle the appointments.