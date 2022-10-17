Change is very rarely an easy thing. But it is necessary. As our circumstances and situations change around us, adapting to meet those conditions helps us to make progress. Our newspapers are no different. Adapting to the times we live in has become integral to our future.
I recently had a shower thought about how unusual our newspaper’s business model is. The expiration “date” on the content in our papers is maybe 30 minutes? An hour? And every day we completely rebuild our product ... thousands of times. When newsprint costs were dirt cheap that wasn’t an issue. However, with prices where they are now? It’s not possible to maintain.
Our mission is to support our community by reporting on the most important issues that affect us. I believe in that mission. I am proud of what my family has accomplished toward that mission since 1869. That is why we are changing the way we do business.
The traditional, print-based methods we relied on in the past no longer support the local journalism that is our core mission. We are changing the way we deliver that news.
You may have already noticed some of the changes we have made.
Sunday Stories has stopped publication, but the content — much of it supplied by readers — will continue to find a home in our daily editions or online.
A paywall was launched on our website. This requires online readers to pay for access. Each non-subscriber will continue to receive a certain amount of free views. We have the largest (and best) group of reporters in the region. Having the means to support them and the quality, fact-based journalism they provide is integral to this community and its future. Giving away their work does not support that mission.
If you are already a print subscriber, digital access to our online paper is already available to you.
Beginning Oct. 24, the number of pages in each Monday and Tuesday print edition will be limited to 8 pages. We will stop printing TV listings. Classifieds will not run in those editions. Sports box scores and opinion pages, as well. But we will continue to print seven days a week. We will continue to publish local content.
Subscribing to our publication online will allow you to read more content than our physical print product would ever allow us to publish.
In order to grow and expand our coverage throughout our region, we are retooling our processes with the future in mind.
We have hired a new events manager who will deliver the best Farm Expo yet on Feb. 4-5, while also expanding into an events division.
With the shift of society toward a digital and mobile life, we have also hired a social media coordinator to provide local content to as many digital platforms as possible.
I can’t predict the future. There may be other changes in store. But they will not affect our mission of providing our communities with local news and content that matters to them. The only changes will be the delivery method.