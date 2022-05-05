KINGSPORT — The city is eyeing possible rate increases for both water and sewer after declines in net revenue over the past three years, city records show.
The city’s net revenue in sewer has declined to the point where state regulators listed the system as “financially distressed.”
“Historically, we have very low rates,” Deputy City Manager Ryan McReynolds said during a water and sewer presentation on Monday. “We still have low rates.”
According to city records, over the past three years, the sewer system has been running a deficit, with city officials making up the shortfall through the Public Works fund balance.
In 2019, the city was in the negative $162,836; in 2020, $226,394; and in 2021, $374,801, records show.
The city’s water service was still in the black for those three years, but revenue plunged in 2020 before rebounding the following year, city officials said.
Records show that in 2019, the net revenue for water was $1.03 million; in 2020, $571,274; and in 2021, $724,617.
In 2018, the city’s net revenue for both funds was more than $900,000.
In 2017, both systems saw net revenue streams of about $2 million.
The Public Works Department, along with a local government consulting company, presented those findings to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday with a proposed 7.5% increase in water rates and an increase of 13.5% to sewer charges next fiscal year, which starts on July 1.
In subsequent years, consultants proposed that water would see an annual increase of 3.75%, while sewer would increase by 4.25%.
Consultants say that would put both systems in the black with combined revenue streams being $33.3 million next fiscal year and $39.7 million by 2027, records show.
With the proposed increase, the rate would still be lower than surrounding cities and comparable cities within the state, Model City officials said.
According to records, if the BMA approves the rate increase, it would put the combined monthly bill at $52.04 for 3,600 gallons of water and sewer.
The average bill for customers in Johnson City at that same consumption rate is $53.64; in Elizabethton the average bill is $54.61.
In Morristown, the average combined bills are $60.94, and in Oak Ridge they are $73.33, city records show.
If the rate increases are approved, the city will also have several capital improvement projects in place to help restore the aging system.
McReynolds told board members Monday that the city is trying to stay in front of regulators, who could possibly force the city to conduct sewer system upgrades through an Environmental Protection Agency order.
EPA orders for Morristown and Chattanooga were handed down in past years for hundreds of millions of dollars in improvements.
BMA members will hear a presentation of the Public Works budget on Monday and vote on whether to approve the rate increases in June as part of the city’s budget.
Aldermen showed concern about finances during Monday’s presentation.
“If we don’t increase it, then someone will increase it for us,” Alderman Betsy Cooper said.