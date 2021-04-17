KINGSPORT — A vehicle burned on the right shoulder of Interstate 81, just past Exit 63, on Friday evening, sending one man to the hospital with burns, an official said. The Kingsport Fire Department extinguished the flames.
Department spokesman Barry Brickey said the vehicle was a total loss and that of two people in the vehicle, one was taken to a hospital with serious burns. He said the driver had pulled over to work on the vehicle when it caught fire.
No further details were available Friday night.
The firefighters, joined by Kingsport police and Sullivan County EMS, responded at about 7 p.m. to the fire call that came in at 6:50 p.m. It sent up black plumes of smoke. Two males were at the scene, and responders indicated one was being observed. The other confirmed he had been in the vehicle, which had all four doors open and had much of the tires burned off the rims.