BLOUNTVILLE — Installation of artificial turf on West Ridge High School’s football field is expected to be completed today, Interim Director of Sullivan County Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said.
The work began on Monday. As of Thursday afternoon, only a portion of one end zone remained to be completed.
West Ridge is the first school in the county’s system to get artificial turf for its football field. But it won’t be alone long. The field at Sullivan East High School is to be retrofitted with artificial turf.
Rafalowski said the turf is expected to be delivered to East on Monday and installation will begin shortly after.
Installation of the turf is just one piece of a whirlwind of activity at West Ridge, but it’s a milestone and attention-grabbing amid what has for months been red clay dirt. The stadium and athletic field house are nearing completion.
Elsewhere on the school’s campus, tennis courts have just been paved and lighting is in place around the stadium, baseball field and tennis courts.
And inside furniture and other fixtures are beginning to fill what have been empty spaces.
The school is on target for an August opening.
“We’re thrilled for our kids, and our community and our coaches that we’re going to have our turf fields in and ready to go for football this fall,” Rafalowski said.
West Ridge will have about 1,900 students and a staff of approximately 200, Rafalowski said.
Turf for West Ridge wasn’t included in the project as originally bid, but it was added later along with turf for East.
The cost: architect fees for Sullivan East High School turf project, $69,900; architect fees for West Ridge High School turf project, $66,350; Sullivan East High School turf, $980,444.04; West Ridge High School turf, $1,136,205.