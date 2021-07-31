BLOUNTVILLE — Students gearing up to return to school could use a backpack. Some could use a bit more. That’s where the 13th annual Back to School event in Sullivan County comes in.
The event is hosted each year by BlueCare Tennessee, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Schools and many other organizations to provide all county students with supplies and services needed ahead of the start of school.
This year, the event provided school supplies and backpacks. But local organizations also offered dental appointments, health screenings, and food for any Sullivan County student.
“This year, the event has really hit a different level,” said Alisa Johnson, the Community Care Partner at BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee. “We have Ballad Health doing checkups for us, and Alamont Dental Associates in Bristol is doing dental screenings and sealants. There is a need for this.”
The pandemic put more importance on the event, Johnson said. Typically, a dentist offers routine screenings for students throughout the school year in Sullivan County, but due to COVID-19, that stopped.
“Because of COVID, we haven't been able to do that for two school years now,” Johnson said. “This bridges that gap because all kids that are getting a screening are getting education on how to properly brush. They are also getting supplies like toothbrushes and toothpaste.”
For student Xavier Herron and his family, the event was the perfect chance to get a number of back-to-school tasks done all at once.
“We have two boys,” Herron’s mother said. “One could get his sports physical. The other can get his regular physical done. With COVID, you couldn’t get into a dental office for so long. They’re backed up. So I wanted to make sure he didn’t have any cavities. We really appreciate everyone putting this on.”
Students were able to receive a fluoride varnish during the screenings and silver diamine sealants over any cavities in order to keep the decay from spreading to other teeth until a dentist appointment can be made.
Students were also given backpacks full of school supplies and various bags of groceries, which were loaded into each car lined up in front of the old Sullivan Central High School building.
For the Sullivan County school system, it's the perfect way to support local students. Superintendent Evelyn Rafalowski said the schools also sent out fliers and alerts through its messaging system to get the word out to area students.
“Anytime we have support for students going to school, we want to do everything we can,” Rafalowski said. “We are here to make sure we are teaching and students are learning, but we also want to make sure our students are safe, our students are getting food and are having their needs met. I want to say thank you to everyone who has contributed to this event.”
The event was made possible by BlueCare Tennessee, the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Sullivan County Schools, Ballad Health System, TeamSmile, Alamont Dental Associates, Walmart, Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee, and numerous churches.
The sheriff's office, with support from Walmart, stuffed the 1,600 backpacks with supplies for students ahead of the event. For Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, the event is also a way to allow students and families to see another side of local law enforcement.
“Now more than ever, people need things like this,” Cassidy said. “I think it's important to see this side of us, that we are community-oriented, to show them that we are here for them in a time of need. It’s always a great event.”
In addition to added health services, Johnson said one of the most notable differences in this year’s event is the addition of a drug resource guide.
“We've seen increased substance use and misuse,” Johnson said, “And that's a big thing. We're trying to reach our families, not only with these school supplies, but also to reach out to Mom and Dad, who may be battling addiction. We want to let them know that there are community resources. We are trying to share that.”
The small booklets provided by the Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition offer a guide for treatment resources, hotlines and local meeting resources. The books were placed in each backpack. Behavioral specialists were also on hand to talk with students and families about any home-life issues they may be facing.
“We have people here today to talk to them,” Johnson said. “To me, that's a huge piece. As we try to navigate the whole COVID thing, that's become a great need, to try to meet family needs with resources no matter what they're dealing with.”
Throughout the years of this event, Johnson said what makes it most worth it for her is seeing needs met for students and families.
“It's a staple,” Johnson said. “Every year they look for that. That’s the thing I'm the most proud of because I've had so many great community partners along the road, but just the fact that this event is sought after. … They know we're going to be here for them every year.”