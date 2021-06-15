SURGOINSVILLE — The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen is considering a 10-cent property tax increase, but it wouldn’t kick in until July 1, 2022.
As for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year, the BMA is proposing to borrow $300,000 to make equipment purchases and do some paving.
Additionally, the BMA is proposing to give employees a 10% salary increase.
On Monday night, the BMA voted to approve a continuing budget, which keeps spending at the 2020-21 budget levels until the new budget is approved.
Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin was unavailable to attend Monday’s meeting.
Jarnagin had suggested the employee raises and supported the current 2021-22 budget proposal, which was approved on first reading at a May 24 called meeting.
Alderman Randy Collier, who made the motion for the continuing budget, said Jarnagin wanted to be in attendance to vote on the final budget.
The BMA meets again July 12, at which time there will be a public hearing followed by a vote on the second and final reading of the budget.
“People are tired of the garbage running late”
As it stands, the proposed 2021-22 Surgoinsville budget is projecting $956,100 in revenues and $948,578 in expenditures, leaving a $7,522 surplus.
Surgoinsville is projected to end the 2020-21 fiscal year with an undesignated fund balance of $432,000.
The $300,000 loan approved May 24 will be used to buy a replacement for the town’s ailing garbage truck, as well as a backhoe and service truck, and to do some paving.
Mayor Merrell Graham told the Times News on Tuesday that the current garbage truck is old and unreliable.
“It tears up probably every other week, and I’m sure that people are tired of the garbage running late and not knowing when it’s going to be picked up,” Graham said. “That’s just because one thing will tear up after another, and it’s just ‘dollaring’ us to death.”
As for the paving, Graham said it hasn’t been decided which streets will be paved, but Stewart Landing and Pilot Circle need work done, as do other places throughout town.
“They haven’t had a pay raise in six years”
The 10% employee raise is estimated to create a recurring expenditure increase of $32,200, but Graham said the raises are long overdue. If those pay raises are approved July 12, they will be retroactive to July 1.
“We’ve talked for two years about a pay raise, and we kept putting it off and putting it off,” Graham said. “They haven’t had a pay raise in six years, and we finally got around to it. They deserve it. I feel like we’ve got very good, professional employees, and they deserve to have their wages increased.”
Surgoinsville’s current property tax rate is $1.20, and although the town hasn’t received its state-certified tax rate yet due to this year’s property value reassessments, the town has been told it will likely be reduced to 96 cents.
The proposed 10-cent property tax increase, which would take effect July 1, 2022, is expected to generate around $25,000 in new revenue.
Graham said the town hasn’t had a property-tax increase since before he was first elected alderman in 2006. With the loan and the increased expenditure created by the pay raises, the town will need to generate more revenue to stay in the black, he said.
For a home appraised at $100,000 the 10-cent hike will increase the property tax bill by $25 annually.
“It’s been a while, and we just felt like we needed it,” Graham said. “I don’t feel like it’s that big of a raise. That’s another thing we have put off and put off. The eight years Johnny Greer was mayor, he said we are not raising the taxes, and I’ve said all these years we’re not going to raise taxes.
“But I feel like we need to step up, and the only way we can do that is with a tax increase and generate a little more revenue.”