SURGOINSVILLE — The Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen gave final approval to its 2021-22 budget Monday with the state-certified property tax rate, although one board member said a tax increase is needed.
Last year’s property tax rate of $1.20 was reduced to 96.63 cents by the state due to property value increases as a result of the 2020 reassessment. The state prohibits towns and counties from increasing revenue through reassessment.
The BMA approved the budget by a vote of 4-0, although Vice Mayor Bobby Jarnagin said his yes vote was “reluctant.”
“We can’t live with this forever,” Jarnagin said. “We’ve not raised taxes in 12 years.”
Expenditures in the budget approved Monday by the BMA are projected at $948,578, with revenue projected at $926,100, for a deficit of $22,478.
Surgoinsville is estimated to end the 2021-22 fiscal year with an undesignated fund balance of $459,514.
Last month it was announced the BMA was considering a 10-cent property tax hike that wouldn’t take effect until the 2022-23 fiscal year, but there was no discussion of that proposal at Monday’s meeting.
As part of the 2021-22 budget, the BMA is proposing to borrow $300,000 to buy a replacement for the town’s ailing garbage truck, as well as a backhoe and service truck, and to do some paving.
The board also authorized Mayor Merrell Graham to begin the process of completing that $300,000 loan so that the town can act on the purchase of a new garbage truck as quickly as possible.
The BMA also approved a 10% salary increase for employees. Employees hadn’t had a pay increase for the past six years. The 10% raise added $32,200 to expenditures in 2021-22.
Purdue Pharma opioid lawsuit settlement approved
The BMA also agreed to approve the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement as represented by the attorneys representing Surgoinsville and other governmental entities in the nationwide opioid lawsuit.
Last month the Hawkins County Commission gave its approval to accept the settlement as well, which is estimated to bring $134 million into Tennessee, although the amount that counties and cities will receive hasn’t been determined.
Town Attorney Joe May noted that Monday’s meeting was the town’s last opportunity to accept the settlement before the deadline.
“Frankly there’s no reason not to do this,” May told the board.
Former dental office rezoned to residential
The BMA voted to rezone a former dental office on Old Stage Road which is now a residence from B-3 business to R-3 residential.
That property was the former dental office of Dr. Ronald James, but is currently solely used as a residence.
The zoning change was recommended by the Planning Commission.
Bridge replacement moving forward
Public Works Director Eddie McNally reported he had received notice from TDOT that it will begin the engineering process for the replacement of the bridge at Main Street at Surgoinsville Creek Road in the third quarter of this year.
An actual construction date hasn’t been announced, but McNally said when it does take place it will be an inconvenience for traffic.