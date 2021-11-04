BLOUNTVILLE — Two former Sullivan County schools, one in the county seat and the other in Colonial Heights, could fetch more than $1 million each.
Sullivan County's school board Thursday night unanimously voted to declare the Blountville Elementary/Middle schools property surplus. However, it is holding off taking bids on the property until after Jan. 1 to see if the Sullivan County Commission wants to pay more than $1 million for it. Another option is to put it in a real estate agent's hands, which would be an option decided later.
In addition, the board voted 5-1 with one position vacant because of a resignation, to put a deed restriction banning pre-K through 12 schools on the Blountville property, as well as the former Colonial Heights Middle and former Sullivan Gardens Middle.
However, school board members said Sullivan Gardens, the former Sullivan West High, may never be sold because it is so close to the Sullivan Gardens Elementary building.
BOARD LEARNS OF $1.4 MILLION OFFER ON COLONIAL HEIGHTS
The deed restriction, if it remains, would be turning down a $1.4 million offer Lakeway Christian Schools, operator of Tri-Cities Christian Academy, has made for Colonial Heights Middle. However, it was made to a county official, not to the school board.
Bob Brown, executive director of Lakeway, said the Christian school would be willing to pay $1.4 million for Colonial Heights or to trade the current Tri-Cities Christian building near Tri-Cities Airport and some cash for the former county middle school.
"We have put on the table a $1.4 million offer on the property," Brown told the school board, which had received no copy of the letter.
The Colonial Heights property has a deed restriction it can be used only as a school or for development, which Brown said the school board has rescinded. "Now they're (county school board member) entering their own restrictions, which are going to go on into perpetuity," Brown said.
However, school board Chairman Randall Jones said the new deed restrictions did not rescind the old one but instead added to it.
The bottom line is that a college or post-secondary school still could operate in one of the buildings, Jones said. Kingsport City Schools and businessman Allyn Hood also have expressed interest in Colonial Heights for an elementary site and a community center, respectively.
The lone no vote on the deed restriction came from Mark Ireson of Colonial Heights. Ireson said he feared the former middle school could become an abandoned "eyesore in our county."
"I would rather it be used and something our community can be proud of," Ireson said.
County Mayor Richard Venable confirmed by phone after the meeting that in October he met twice with Brown and Britt Stone, head of schools for Tri-Cities Christian. Venable said Brown offered in a letter to buy Colonial Heights from the county for $1.4 million after the county acquired it from the school system.
The appraised value of the 15.5-acres Colonial Heights land and building is $775,000, according to a recent appraisal the school system received.
"We are a regional school," Stone said after the meeting of the non-denominational school that is serving 33 students whose families moved from out of state to the Tri-Cities.
Of 83 students new to the school this year, he said only eight went to Sullivan County last year, with others coming from homeschooled families or other counties and cities.
"We're here. We're not going anywhere," Brown said of Tri-Cities Christian, which is building a new high school on property off Exit 56 to be a new 6-12 school and wants Colonial Heights for an elementary school.
Venable also said he is trying to set up a meeting among Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski, Jones, himself and a few other officials to discuss the former schools.
"We do need to be talking," Venable said. "I visited with Dr. Brown, the principal of Tri-Cities Christian and their attorney," Venable said. "I'm glad they met with the school board tonight. That's obviously a decision I couldn't make. That's a whole commission decision."
COMMISSION MAY NOT WANT BLOUNTVILLE SCHOOLS
Venable said a resolution expressing commission interest in the Blountville property was withdrawn earlier this year and that the Blountville schools needed a lot of maintenance.
The Blountville schools property was appraised at $1.57 million for 26.7 acres, although about 1 or 1.5 acres would remain with the county library. Of the land, 12.25 acres of football field is deeded to the county via eminent domain, while 10.68 acres and 1.49 acres are deeded to the school system and 5.1 acres has no known deed.
The eminent domain was for the land to be used for school purposes, and the school system has maintained all the property, Jones said.
Aside from ownership issues, there is the matter of a 1949 Whiteside Masonic Lodge easement that seems to give perpetual free use of a second-floor room in the old high school section as long as the building exists and if it is destroyed by fire or calamity similar space in any replacement building, as well as cafeteria use not interfering with school cafeteria use.
Hull said he has talked with a lodge leader and lodge lawyer about the issue with no resolution, although he said the lodge is looking at other options, Hull said the easement wouldn't transfer to a new owner, although the lodge's attorney doesn't agree.
Among other potential buyers for the Blountville schools is Michael Laisure, a Piney Flats businessman who has turned the former Bluff City and Holston Valley middle schools into community hubs for not-for-profit community and faith-based groups.