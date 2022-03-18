KINGSPORT — If you want Sullivan County to build a new central court system in Blountville, and close the justice centers in downtown Kingsport and downtown Bristol, you have two county mayoral candidates who voiced support Friday for that move — without any cost estimates mentioned.
If you are opposed, incumbent Mayor Richard Venable said, "No."
Three of four candidates for Sullivan County mayor participated in a forum hosted Friday by the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport.
The three included Venable, County Commissioner Angie Stanley, and newcomer Val Edwards George.
Stanley and Venable will face off in the Republican Party primary in May, when one will emerge as the GOP nominee. George is running as an independent and won't be on the ballot until the general election in August.
A second independent candidate, Billy Weaver, did not attend the forum, although a place card with his name marked an empty seat at the candidates' table.
The winner of the Republican primary in May will advance to the general election in August, to face independent candidates George and Weaver.
The Kiwanis Club's moderator for the forum asked the candidates for their thoughts on potential consolidation of all county courts into one location in Blountville, and the potential negative economic impact on downtowns in the county's two major cities.
"I think we should consolidate where we can," George said, noting a single location would make it easy to find, and driving to Blountville from Kingsport or Bristol might be inconvenient but not the worst thing in the world.
George said the closed courthouses could be repurposed to enhance the community.
Stanley said the county and city need to look at consolidating "everything we can, as long as it does not hurt businesses."
Consolidating courts under one roof, in Blountville, could be one of the best opportunities for the county and its taxpayers, Stanley said.
Stanley also advocated having the city consolidate its purchasing process with the county purchasing department and having the Sullivan County Animal Shelter be absorbed into Petworks.
On the courts question, Venable said, "No. We should not."
Venable earlier had noted Sullivan County is one of only 35 counties (of 3,700) in the nation to operate three court facilities.
As plans for the just-started expansion of the Sullivan County Jail were developed over the past few years, one concept considered and studied was to build a jail in a new location with enough room to add all the courts later.
Venable said it was clear from those discussions that consolidating courts to one facility in Blountville would be a detriment not only to the cities' downtowns, but more important it would not serve the county's residents as well.
"We serve the public," Venable said. "We provide a service to the people."
Venable said many of those who come to court and to court offices in the justice centers in Kingsport and Bristol may not have the transportation opportunities that make a trip to Blountville simply inconvenient for others.
With Stanley and Venable in a fight for their party's nomination, debate and comments between the two at times were more pointed than any exchanges with George.
A main theme of Stanley's is her stated concern over the county's debt, which she says has increased from $70-plus million to more than $340 million during Venable's tenure.
Venable has not directly addressed that statement. But during the forum he highlighted the new jail construction (funded with $80 million in debt approved by county commissioners) and the advances made in building and updating county schools ($140 million in debt approved by county commissioners), which meant shared funding with Bristol and Kingsport city school systems for their own building projects.
At one point Stanley listed serving as chairwoman of the commission's Education Committee among her accomplishments during eight years in office.
The next time Venable's turn to speak rolled around, he said he appointed her to that committee eight years ago and she became chairman four years ago.
In those four years, Venable said, the committee has met four times, but a county school board member has said she's called him more than 100 times.
Party primaries are May 3. Early voting begins April 13 at the Sullivan County Election Office in Blountville and expands to Kingsport and Bristol on April 21. It ends at all three locations on April 28. The election commission is accepting requests for absentee (by mail) ballots.
In Tennessee, voters do not register by party, and party primaries are open.