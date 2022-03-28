KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Trustee Susan Ramsey is seeking reelection to a second term. Angela Taylor, a longtime county employee, is seeking to replace her in the $105,000 per year job.
Each is seeking the GOP nomination in the Republican Party Primary on May 3. The winner will advance to the County General Election ballot in August, where there will be no competition as no one filed to run as a Democrat or Independent.
In other words, voters will decide the race for trustee, sometimes called the county treasurer, in the party primary.
This past Friday, Ramsey and Taylor participated in a candidates’ forum hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Kingsport, answering questions from the crowd. The Kingsport Times News livestreamed the event online at timesnews.net.
The 26-minute portion of the program featuring Ramsey and Taylor is embedded in this article online, and also available for online viewing at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QUuYfRbOu5c .
The event moderator asked Taylor to give her opening remarks.
Taylor said her goal is to provide competent, courteous and professional service to Sullivan County taxpayers and she enjoys serving county residents.
A major focus of her campaign is the reopening of trustee offices in Kingsport and Bristol, at least during the heaviest period of processing county property tax payments.
Ramsey closed the two offices, citing cost savings, and partnered with a local bank to accept property tax payments at five locations across the county.
Taylor said reopening the offices in Kingsport and Bristol would be a convenience to taxpayers who can’t get their questions answered at the bank, need to ask a question and get an answer in person, and find it challenging to get to Blountville.
Taylor specifically cited those with lower or fixed incomes who qualify for the state’s property tax program and may need assistance filling out the paperwork correctly.
Taylor also said she wants to better advertise the property relief program as well as the ability to make partial payments on your property tax bill.
Ramsey said she and her staff have worked in the past two years, during the pandemic, to accommodate as many property relief program participants as possible on the telephone. She said of the 400 or so county taxpayers enrolled in the program, only about 100 had to actually come into the office because they’d been helped over the telephone.
Ramsey said the property tax relief program is administered and funded by the state, and if the state sees fit to provide funding for more advertising, she would be receptive.
Ramsey said she is honored to have served as trustee the past four years, saying the experience has been valuable, rewarding and successful for her.
Asked about what improvements she would like to see continued or added to the trustee’s office, Ramsey said she wants to continue keeping up with technology, and she’d like to see a drive-thru window at the Blountville office — noting that’s not likely due to the office being in the historic Sullivan County Courthouse.
Taylor agreed technology needs to continue as a priority, said again she thinks offices in Kingsport and Bristol need to be offered again, and she sees a need for better accuracy and timeliness in record-keeping in the trustee’s office.
Taylor has mentioned in several public appearances that the state has noted deficiencies in the record-keeping and financial management in the trustee’s office.
Two years ago, for the audit of the trustee’s operations during Ramsey’s very first year in office, the state did return several negative findings regarding the trustee’s office.
Without directly responding to Taylor’s statements, Ramsey on Friday noted one successful part of the job for her has been (subsequent) yearly state audits with “excellent” reports.
This is not the first time the two have competed for the job. But this time it’s just the two of them.
In 2018, longtime Trustee Frances Harrell, a Democrat, retired. Five people, including Ramsey and Taylor, ran for the GOP nomination that year, with no Democratic or independent candidates — meaning the election was decided in the party primary.
In 2018, Ramsey won with 26.3% of the vote. Taylor was second with 20.2% of the vote. The other three candidates, combined, drew 53.55% of the 12,678 votes cast.
The last day to register, if you are not already, and be eligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary on May 3 is April 4. In Tennessee voters do not register by party and primaries are open.
Early voting for party primaries begins April 13 in Blountville and expands to locations in Bristol and Kingsport on April 21. Early voting concludes on April 28.