KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Chamber hosted all four candidates for Sullivan County mayor at a forum Thursday.
Due to the format, it's hard to compare how any two responded to most questions because not all candidates were asked the same questions.
The Chamber provided candidates with the deep-dive questions (at times it seemed it took more time for emcee Josh Smith to read the question that candidates were given to answer it) last week.
But candidates weren't sure which questions they would be asked. When each had a turn, each drew a number from a bowl and Smith asked that candidate to answer the question corresponding to that number.
According to timing on a Times News video from the event, one question took 45 seconds to pose — and the candidate was given one minute to answer.
Included in the forum were the two candidates going head-to-head in the Republican Party Primary on May 3 (County Commissioner Angie Stanley and incumbent Mayor Richard Venable), as well as the two independent candidates who voters won't see on a ballot until August (Val George and Bobby Weaver).
Some of the most revealing moments came when Smith went off script and asked all four candidates to weigh in or elaborate on a few topics.
An example: Should Petworks and the Sullivan County Animal Shelter be merged?
When Smith asked for a show of hands of those thinking the two nonprofit organizations should be merged, George and Weaver raised their hands, Stanley raised her hand halfway and said she would be open to discussing it, and Venable kept his hand down.
Smith asked Venable if he is in favor of keeping both open and Venable indicated he is. A short discussion continued as Smith offered the other three time to comment after Venable said the county's current budget proposal includes an amendment to provide $160,000 in funding to Petworks (he also noted the county paid $75,000 toward the cost of the land where Petworks was built).
Prior to Venable's comments much had been said about city residents being "double taxed."
Stanley pointed out the county mayor doesn't have the authority to just say the two organizations will merge, and that decision is up to the two shelters, which are nonprofit organizations with boards of directors.
George said he would be in favor of keeping both open because geographically the county's residents are best served by having the two shelters in different areas of the county, making it more convenient.
Smith also asked all to weigh in on the announcement Wednesday regarding an effort to promote regionalism in economic development efforts.
George, Stanley and Venable said they support the effort to varying degrees. Stanley complained she and other county commissioners were not included in enough of the planning that went into getting the effort to this point. Venable said multiple meetings had been held, beginning with a joint meeting of the Sullivan County Commission and the Washington County Commission at the airport more than two years ago. Venable said county commissioners have been invited to participate in various subsequent meetings and some did.
Finally, Venable said the announcement Wednesday was the first time there's actually been something to take to all the local governing bodies involved to seek input and give updates on what the newly appointed leaders of the effort consider pursuing.
Early voting for the May 3 party primaries began on Wednesday in Blountville and expands to satellite locations in Kingsport and Bristol on April 21.
Independents do not participate at the primary level.
No candidate filed for the Democratic Party Primary for county mayor.
Voters will elect either Stanley or Venable to become the Republican nominee for Sullivan County mayor. The victor will go on to face George and Weaver in the County General Election in August.