BLOUNTVILLE — Jerry Fleenor has helped deliver four babies, helped rescue a woman from a truck dangling off an overpass, and been shot by a would-be convenience store robber.
That was during a public safety career spanning more than a half-century and counting.
The Sullivan County Commission honored the former Emergency Medical Services director for his achievements during its Thursday meeting.
Commissioners also had multiple kerfuffles over money, including disagreements over an extra $7,000 for the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew, paying more than $15,000 for the installation of a donated emergency backup generator for an EMS station in Kingsport, and giving $30,000 for concrete work at a veterans memorial park in Blountville.
However, those proposals ultimately were approved with yes votes from those who questioned the appropriations.
FLEENOR LAUDS VOLUNTEER FIRE DEPARTMENTS
Fleenor, 69, is the former EMS and Emergency Management Agency director, as well as a former sheriff’s deputy, former member of the Bristol Lifesaving Crew and Avoca Volunteer Fire Department, a current Sullivan County VFD member, a former deputy coroner, county 911 board member, Kingsport Lifesaving Crew member and constable.
In 1979, with the Bristol Lifesaving Crew, he helped start an Advanced Life Support and medic program with the then Bristol Memorial Hospital, now Bristol Regional, and in 1988 while with the crew helped start an air-medic service with Virginia State Police.
“I am so proud of being part of these groups,” Fleenor said, adding that volunteer firefighters are professionals and help keep homeowner and business fire insurance rates lower. “All 10 (volunteer fire) departments in our county, I couldn’t be prouder of them.”
He joined the Avoca VFD in 1972 at age 18.
“This is not an ‘I’ thing,” Fleenor said Friday. “It’s always been a crew,” he said. “It’s a group who always deals with things in emergency services.”
He is a member of Blountville United Methodist Church and Blountville Ruritan Club, does fundraising for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and is a master Mason supporting Shriners Hospital for children projects.
Fleenor said he is still in touch with the woman he rescued from a flipped truck on the Virginia side of Interstate 81, an event recounted in the “Rescue 911” television show.
“She still sends me a Christmas card.”
Fleenor, off-duty, also was shot in the Carden Hollow area near Bristol by a would-be convenience store robber who was arrested later that day. Fleenor had tried to follow the suspect to get his location before authorities could arrive.
Fleenor said he was treated at a hospital, where a bullet was removed from his shoulder, and went in for his afternoon shift. Then-Sheriff Mike Gardner later that day had Fleenor process the arrested suspect into the jail, something Fleenor said Gardner told him was rare in law enforcement, and sent Fleenor home for the day.
IN OTHER ACTION, THE COMMISSION:
• Voted 19-0 with Jessica Crowder Means abstaining and four absent (Michael Cole, David Hayes, Joe McMurray and Tony Leonard), to approve up to $30,000 for completion costs for the Veterans Memorial at the Sullivan County Military Park.
The original resolution by Gary Stidham was to temporarily fund the money to be reimbursed by a donation, but an amendment by Mark Ireson made it a donation to cover concrete work.
Commissioner Dwight King, who said the commission can’t keep spending money without cutting other things or raising taxes, asked where the funding would be covered.
Stidham and Ireson said the general fund. King asked why unspent veterans service officer money, caused by a vacancy, could not be used. Stidham said in effect that would happen as the unused pay line item would go back to the general fund July 1, but he said it was unknown if enough money would be left since the county is about to fill the position.
• Voted 20-0 with four absent to increase funding sent to the Kingsport Lifesaving Crew by $7,000, matching a Kingsport contribution that will cover increased costs of city firefighter engineers assigned to the crew and to meet insurance regulations.
Hunter Locke said next year, the plan was for the city and county each to add $15,000 each to the annual $150,000 appropriation.
• Voted 20-0 with four absent to spend $15,445 for a switch gear and installation of an emergency backup generator, provided by the Sullivan County Regional Health Department, for EMS Station 8 on Gibson Mill Road in Kingsport.
Locke, sponsor of the resolution, said the generator is needed because of heavy garage doors, difficult to open in a power outage, and a backup dispatching facility there. Herschel Glover asked about the EMS station at Bluff City and others, and Locke responded the Bluff City station did not have a generator but has much lighter doors.
“The price will go up if we don’t do this now,” Locke said of a bid on the project. He said buying a new generator would cost about $60,000. Locke said all EMS stations should have generators, but that was not in original plans for the buildings.
• Voted 20-0 with one absent and for a second time approved more than $1.55 million in capital outlay notes for new law enforcement vehicles. Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey explained that the second vote was the official one and needed because of a change in Tennessee finance regulations that require state approval before local approval rather than the other way around.