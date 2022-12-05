These are the 11 holiday-themed works of art that won a place on Christmas cards distributed by Sullivan County Schools. Students and their art teachers and principals were honored at the school board meeting on Thursday.
These are the 11 holiday-themed works of art that won a place on Christmas cards distributed by Sullivan County Schools. Students and their art teachers and principals were honored at the school board meeting on Thursday.
BLOUNTVILLE — Eleven Sullivan County Schools students have been recognized for their holiday-themed artwork, which will appear on Christmas cards to be mailed across Tennessee.
Following is a list of the four elementary, three middle and four high school winners. Their works of art will appear on Christmas cards going to Gov. Bill Lee, local lawmakers and other officials across the Volunteer State.
ELEMENTARY
• Aria Vernado, Mary Hughes, third grade. The art teacher is Catherine Keen and the principal Randy Gentry.
• Emma Carrier, Mary Hughes, fourth grade. The art teacher is Catherine Keen and the principal Randy Gentry.
• Molly Broadhead, Rock Springs, fourth grade. The art teacher is Trey Rafalowski and the principal Alesia Dinsmore.
• Samuel Campbell, Emmett Elementary, fifth grade. The art teacher is Elizabeth Bernethy and the principal is Michele Murray.
MIDDLE
• Adilynn McDavid, eighth grade, Sullivan Central Middle. The art teacher is Heather Hartz and the principal is Jonathan Fields.
• Addie Cunningham, eighth grade, Sullivan East Middle. The art teacher is Jamie Hyder and the principal is Greg Stallcup.
• Isaiah Valencia, eighth grade, Sullivan East Middle. The art teacher is Jamie Hyder and the principal is Greg Stallcup.
HIGH
• Emma Nounou, ninth grade, West Ridge High. The art teacher is Holly Czoka and the principal is Josh Davis.
• Baylee Bebber, 10th grade, Sullivan East High. The art teacher is Debra Brooks and the principal is Andy Hare
• Rachel Parker, 11th grade, West Ridge High. The art teacher is Holly Czoka and the principal is Josh Davis.
• Sienna Shanks, 12th grade, Sullivan East High. The art teacher is Debra Brooks and the principal is Andy Hare.
Not all winners attended Thursday’s school board meeting, but videos of those who did are attached to the online version of this article.
CHRISTMAS MEMORIES
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski is retiring June 30 and thus is marking her last Christmas with the school system after more than 40 years of employment and almost six years as director.
She presented all student artists at last week’s meeting with a basket of goodies, their original artwork, and a reproduction of their work suitable for framing. Teachers and principals of the artists received a gift card.
Rafalowski said she has enjoyed such student achievement presentations the most in her years in education, adding that each Christmas she brings out her son Trey’s kindergarten Christmas artwork.
He grew up to become an art teacher as Rock Springs Elementary, where one of his students was among the 11 winners. He said his mother keeps other pieces of his later artwork on display at the home of her and his father, Teddy Rafalowski, year round.
Evelyn Rafalowski began as a teacher with the county school system in 1979, moved to the central office in 1999, served as superintendent from 2015-19, a consultant from 2019-21 and again as director beginning in 2021.
The school board on Monday, Dec. 12, is to interview finalists Chuck Carter and Josh Davis and then meet the following Monday to pick one. A list of 13 finalists was narrowed to three. who were interviewed Nov. 28, and the board on Thursday trimmed the list to Carter and Davis.