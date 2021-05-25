GATLINBURG — Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason Mumpower on Tuesday announced local governments can eliminate a potentially costly risk by participating, voluntarily, in a new state program.
Eligible local governments in Tennessee are set to receive more than $2.2 billion in the latest federal effort to help offset fiscal losses and provide for community needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Local education agencies across the state are to receive an addition $2.2 billion.
But the money isn’t a blank check. There are federal guidelines for what local governments can and can’t do with the funds. If the federal government determines money was used outside the guidelines, the locality in question must reimburse the U.S. Treasury.
Mumpower headed up a two-hour seminar on the subject Tuesday, along with members of his office and officials with the County Technical Assistance Service, during the Tennessee County Services Association’s 2021 Legislative Conference in Gatlinburg. The conference continues today.
“Don’t let this money burn a hole in your pocket,” Mumpower told the ballroom full of county officials from across the state. “You’re going to benefit by moving slowly and cautiously. It’s better to be strategic than to be quick.”
Another speaker from the panel urged local government officials to “pump the brakes” on any sense of urgency to draw down the money available to them now.
Half the money is available already to local governments. The other half will be available in one year. Localities have until Dec. 3, 2024 to spend the funds. But “spending” the money is defined as having it contractually obligated by that date. The deadline for completion of projects is Dec. 31, 2026.
Mumpower’s biggest news was the creation of the Tennessee ARPA FRF Local Government Program. Those acronyms stand for American Rescue Plan Act (a federal law enacted March 11 which will provide $350 billion in assistance to eligible governments across the nation) and Fiscal Recovery Fund (the part of the law sending the $2.2 billion to Tennessee’s local governments).
Each of Tennessee’s 95 counties receives its money directly from the U.S. Treasury. Counties can choose to manage it themselves. However, the new state program unveiled by Mumpower Tuesday will allow local governments to transfer their FRF funds to the state, which would administer the funds — and assume the risk for any clawback from the federal government.
Mumpower said the state is not taking a fee for administering the program and that participating local governments will receive the full amount — at least — that they get from the federal government.
“And you get to make every decision on how your money is spent,” Mumpower said.
But the key to the program is that after making those decisions, localities submit the proposal to the state so it can measure the proposed use against the federal guidelines. If the state deems the proposed use proper, according to those guidelines, the state will issue the county a pre-audit certification that the money is being spent properly.
If the federal government later rejects the use and requires a reimbursement, the state will cover the cost, Mumpower said.
“Genuinely, there are no hooks,” Mumpower said. “This is unprecedented in American history. We want to make sure you and your taxpayers are secure. You don’t see a deal like this come along every day.”
Among some “best practices” for using the money, Mumpower included being transparent to the public.
“This is taxpayer money,” Mumpower said. “We’re going to be paying for this for a long time.”
What Northeast Tennessee local governments will receive (figures do not include what will go directly to schools, as pass-through from the Tennessee Department of Education), according to the most recent figures posted by the U.S. Department of the Treasury:
• Sullivan County: $30,757,243
• Washington County: $25,129,577
• Greene County: $13,415,844
• Hawkins County: $11,030,015
• Carter County: $10,953,291
• Unicoi County: $3,473,563
• Johnson County: $3,455,110
• Hancock County: $1,255,857
Multiple Sullivan County officials were in attendance at the conference Tuesday, including (but not limited to) Mayor Richard Venable, Accounts and Budgets Director Larry Bailey, and Commissioners Larry Crawford, Colette George, Angie Stanley, Alicia Starnes, Gary Stidham, and Mark Vance.
According to the U.S. Treasury’s website, the American Rescue Fund Plan Act is designed to:
• Support urgent COVID-19 response efforts to continue to decrease spread of the virus and bring the pandemic under control
• Replace lost revenue for eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribal governments to strengthen support for vital public services and help retain jobs
• Support immediate economic stabilization for households and businesses
• Address systemic public health and economic challenges that have contributed to the inequal impact of the pandemic
• The Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide substantial flexibility for each government to meet local needs — including support for households, small businesses, impacted industries, essential workers, and the communities hardest hit by the crisis. These funds can also be used to make necessary investments in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
• Concurrent with this program launch, the Treasury has published an Interim Final Rule that implements the provisions of this program.
Mumpower pointed to that title (Interim Final Rule) as another reason local governments need to be cautious when spending the funds. Mumpower said the title indicates more rules are to come.