Richard Scott plays a lick on his guitar on the sidewalk on Lynn Garden Drive as he has in various towns throughout the country. Scott has played all over, but mostly travels through the region with his electric guitar and amp in tow. The roaming busker made a stop in Kingsport before heading off to Roanoke, Virginia. He says his musical career has been a 40-year long history of playing with various bands and writing his own songs for the past 25 years.