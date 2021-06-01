By JEFF BOBO
ROGERSVILLE — Stanley Valley volunteer firefighters haven’t received new bunker gear since 2003, and Chief Stacy Vaughan is asking Hawkins County to help purchase 10 new sets.
Vaughan told the county commission’s Budget Committee last week the additional $30,890 he is requesting in the 2021-22 budget could come from federal stimulus funds, although he has made the request in the proposed budget under nonprofit contributions.
The Budget Committee held two days of hearings last week and will reconvene on June 7 to start making decisions regarding those requests.
Vaughan was one of several representatives from first responder agencies seeking additional funding for the next fiscal year.
The Goshen Valley, Carters Valley, and Persia VFDs are asking for that same $30,890 increase to purchase new bunker gear.
“That COVID money, that’s going to be a good time to take care of some issues that have been pushed down the road many years,” Vaughan said. “When I sat on this (Budget Committee) the nonprofits were here time and time again wanting things, and we can just do what we can do. We would all appreciate if you could help us all out.”
Committee Chairman Mike Herrell noted that the Ad Hoc Committee that will make a recommendation to the full commission on how it should spend its $11.1 million in federal stimulus funding meets again on June 10 at 6 p.m. at the courthouse.
Herrell suggested that the first responders make their funding requests known to that panel too.
“I will say that in the past, the fire departments have been promised this gear that your talking about,” Herrell said. “That’s probably something that (stimulus) money can help.”
Herrell added, “If we can take it out of the COVID money, we probably aren’t going to put it in the budget.”
Church Hill Rescue Squad
Church Hill Rescue Squad Capt. Tim Coup presented the Budget Committee a requested increase from $49,000 to $90,000, mainly to cover the cost of training and facility upgrades. CHRS, like other agencies in the county, is now providing emergency medical responder (EMR) services in partnership with Hawkins County EMS.
Coup said the organization is seeking technical rescue classes including trench rescue, low angle and high angle rope rescue, farm machinery extrication, advanced extrication, swift water rescue, mass transit search and rescue, and emergency medical responder.
“Most of these technical rescue classes are costly,” Coup said. “Most of these classes last a minimum of three days, on to five days, and that’s 8-, 10-, 12- hour days depending on which class you’re taking. For 20 people to attend four of those classes … is right at $25,000.”
Of 30 people in the CHRS, Coup noted that only three are trench rescue operation certified. Three members are certified in farm machinery rescue, five in low angle rope, one in high angle rope, three in mass transit rescue, and one in confined space rescue.
Coup noted that with the CHRS partnering with Hawkins County EMS, part of the requested new funding would go toward members becoming EMR certified.
As for the facility, coup noted that the HCRS building in Church Hill has not been upgraded or renovated since 1962.
The HVAC system is in a “very severe state,” and Coup said replacement of one unit would be less expensive than repairs.
The parking lot access to the lower bays is almost washed out, which is critical because heavy apparatuses that must be stored in the lower bays.
Hawkins EMS
Hawkins County EMS Director Jason Murrell presented the Budget Committee with a $90,000 funding request increase, from $60,000 to $150,000.
EMS units across the state and nation have been facing an employee shortage, and Murrell said the additional funding would be used to help recruit and retain employees.
“EMS is a very difficult job, and a lot of people don’t enjoy it due to the circumstances that you’re put in and the hours that you have to work due to the call volume,” Murrell said. “This past year has proven to be an eye-opening experience. It has shown the importance and necessity for health care in general, whether it be EMS, primary care or hospital services.”
Murrell said he has seen a 27% increase in fuel costs, which he doesn’t foresee decreasing. He has also experienced a 4.5% increase in health insurance for employees.
Hawkins County EMS has also seen a 20% increase in out-of-county hospital transports, which also increases overhead costs.
Other requests
Hawkins County Firemen’s Association: $29,420, from $20,580 to $50,000 to assist departments with training and various equipment purchases.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad: $26,000 from $49,000 to $75,000 to replace some trucks and replace the roof at the station.
Hawkins County 911: $7,000, from $175,000 to $182,000.
Mount Carmel and Church Hill fire departments: $2,850 each, from $17,150 to $20,000.
Hawkins County Emergency Response Team (HAZMAT): $5,000 for two new “four gas” monitors.