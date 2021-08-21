KINGSPORT — Domtar is one of Kingsport’s largest industrial businesses. It’s chiefly known for paper production, but if you were to ask Sen. Bill Hagerty what sticks out in his mind about the company, he’d likely say its ability to shift with the future.
“I’m very impressed with the agility of this company,” Hagerty said, standing in front of the Domtar paper mill site on Clinchfield Street. “They’re moving with the market.”
The senator stopped at Domtar on Friday afternoon as part of his economic development tour across the Volunteer State. Hagerty also toured the mill’s facilities, including construction toward Domtar’s $350 million conversion project.
“You can't see it when you ride down the street, and that’s by design, but there is a lot going on in the back of the mill,” said Charlie Floyd, Domtar’s vice president of Packaging Strategic Capital. “That’s certainly feeding the economy of Kingsport and helping us get ready for a new business venture at Domtar.”
Domtar plans to shift from a fine paper focus to containerboard production. Containerboard is used for corrugated containers or boxes. Once the mill conversion is complete in 2023, it will make Domtar the second-largest recycled containerboard producer in North America.
Proof of coming changes are evident at the site. Concrete has been poured in one area, as others are awaiting a 30,000-square-foot warehouse and another totaling 150,000 square feet that will hold raw materials. Construction trailers line one part of the site as men in neon vests and hardhats work in various areas.
To Hagerty, these are all signs of a company headed toward the future.
"Electronic commerce has really changed the way packaging requirements are being fulfilled here in the United States," Hagerty noted. "Domtar realized that. They’ve taken a major investment to get ahead of the curve and really move in the direction the market is going.
“That's good for the company, of course, but it's also good for Tennessee and the employees in this region. It’s very exciting to see what’s happening here.”
Hagerty also mentioned Domtar’s Kingsport neighbor, Eastman Chemical Co., and its upcoming $250 million plastic-to-plastic molecular recycling facility.
“Eastman is making tremendous progress in the area of plastics, whereas Domtar is focused on cardboard and manufacturing, packaging cardboard,” Hagerty said. “What we're seeing here in this region is cutting edge in terms of recycling and getting ahead of where the market is going. I'm very optimistic about what it means for East Tennessee and all the people that may work here.”
Around 300 Domtar employees were laid off last year due to the effects of COVID-19. When the mill reopens in 2022, the company expects to employ most of those people from before, Troy Wilson, Domtar mill manager, said. He also said the reopening first requires training and phased-in employee returns starting in the next six months.
“Having been away from the operation for a year and a half and two years,” Wilson said, “there is certain training we need to do. Many parts of the operation will be different as well.”
That shift in production, Hagerty said, is an improvement he hopes to see across the state and the nation.
“I want to make Tennessee the most attractive place in the world to invest capital, more jobs and more competitiveness.” Hagerty said. “So the American economy needs to remain at the foreground In terms of our competitiveness. The types of investments that we're seeing right here today in Kingsport are doing just that — creating more good jobs, creating competitive industry and keeping America at the forefront.”
For more information on Hagerty or his tour, go to https://www.hagerty.senate.gov/. For more information on Domtar, go to https://www.domtar.com/en/who-we-are/all-locations/kingsport-mill.