GATE CITY — Roger Carter is used to working under pressure as the Duffield Fire and Rescue chief in Scott County. But this weekend, he’ll face the decision either to lay off employees or keep them on.
His decision, he said, will come down to whether he has the money to pay employees.
“Right now, I’m about $3,000 short for the next payroll,” Carter told the Scott County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday. “Sunday I have to make a decision based on my account. I’m either laying off two crews or I’m running those crews.”
Carter told the BOS at its regularly scheduled meeting that he is “at the mercy” of the insurance funds that do not roll into his fire and rescue team’s account on a scheduled basis.
Scott County Lifesaving Crew Treasurer David Gilliam and Nickelsville Rescue Squad Chief Wendel Burke joined Carter to offer an update on their departments along with their payroll funding issues. The three first responder leaders recommended the county consider setting aside funding each year to help them meet payroll.
“It’s a safety net to keep (the three teams) running,” Carter said. “We may not have to draw from it very often. We don’t know. But at least it’d be there if we need it.”
“We’re talking about a lot of money in the county’s eyes,” Burke told the Times News on Wednesday. “We’re talking about a lot of money to the people that live here. We want them to understand that this money we are requesting is strictly to stay in business. It’s not to buy anything. It’s just to pay our employees.”
That’s where COVID relief dollars could be used, at least in the meantime.
The county’s America Rescue Plan Act funds could be utilized for the agencies. Supervisor Stefanie Cruby suggested the BOS set aside $180,000 in ARPA funds ($60,000 for each agency) to help with payroll expenses.
Multiple BOS members also voiced an interest in using the COVID relief funds. Board member Jeremy Herron also voiced his support for setting aside money in the county’s upcoming budget to aid the three agencies.
“I feel like this is a priority,” Herron said. “We really need to, in this next budget year, look into something. I don’t know. But I do know we’re going to have to put more skin in the game here.”
The three first responder agencies also provided an update to the BOS. According to Carter, who also serves as president of the Scott County Rescue Association, all three agencies received 3,859 total calls in 2021. All three have received 286 calls in January of this year.
Mostly though, the agencies have served when local hospitals have not had the space throughout the pandemic.
“The best hope for emergency care is with the agencies right now,” Carter said. “We’re spending two to three hours with a patient every time we pick them up. We are treating them right there in the ER. (The hospitals) have got nowhere to put them. They can’t treat them. We’re still treating them. Right inside the hospital doors. We’re giving them oxygen, drugs, breathing treatment, whatever we can to maintain them until we can get them up to a bed.
“EMS right now is playing the most vital role it’s ever played.”
The BOS will approve its ARPA budget at its meeting on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Supervisors will also discuss the county’s recent tax reassessment.
Virginia law requires periodic reassessments of real estate. Scott County has a reassessment every six years. According to the county’s website, the last reassessment took place in 2016. It also says Scott County utilized Wingate Appraisal Service for its 2022 assessment.
Board members said at the Wednesday meeting they’ve heard concerns from numerous community members regarding the tax reassessments, with some citizens receiving increased assessment totals for their properties.
“We hired them. We have to trust them,” Cruby said, referring to the contracted company working on the tax reassessment. “We don’t make that judgment on what your tax assessments are.”
The reassessment cost the county $275,000, BOS Chairman Danny Mann said. However, in the future, the county is considering adding its own tax assessor’s office. For now, Scott County relies on a third party to reassess its property taxes.
Mann said he felt the 2022 assessment is “probably more fair” than that of 2016 and that this year’s is “really a 12-year assessment.” Meanwhile, Herron said the assessment of his property assessment figure doubled, as it did for others in Scott County.
“It’s not really anybody’s fault that we had a bad assessment,” Herron said, referring to the 2016 reassessment, “but we’ve got to catch up. We’re falling behind.”
The board’s Thursday meeting will be held at 190 Beech St. in Gate City.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.