ROGERSVILLE — It’s been a whirlwind week for Edwin Jarnagin, who as of Monday was still Union County’s school safety coordinator, and then on Tuesday was appointed the new Rogersville City School director.
Jarnagin, who served as the Grainger County director of schools for 10 years, was the runner-up to J.T. Stroder in the RCS director search last year.
When Stroder announced his resignation earlier this month due to family issues, Jarnagin decided to throw his hat back into the ring to lead Rogersville’s independent K-8 school.
During a very brief special called meeting Tuesday, it took about two minutes for the RCS Board of Education to unanimously accept Stroder’s resignation, which takes effect July 31, and approve Jarnagin as the new director beginning Aug. 1
“It’s just really exciting to come,” Jarnagin told the Times News after the meeting. “I really enjoyed being the director of schools. I was disappointed when I didn’t get it the first time, and if I’m competitive enough, I should be disappointed. When this opened again, I was just excited to have the opportunity.”
BOE Chairman Reed Matney noted that Jarnagin was a close runner-up to Stroder in the 2020 director search. Having worked in Grainger County most of his career, Jarnagin is well-known and respected in the area and is also very familiar with Rogersville, Matney added.
“I reached out to him and he was still available,” Matney said. “He’s been in education for quite a few years. He knows the folks in this area, and we were just really impressed with him.”
Jarnagin, who resides in Bean Station, has worn nearly every hat in the field of education, including teacher, assistant principal and principal. He then became a Central Office supervisor in the Family Resource Center Adult Education, Special Ed, Federal Programs, and Testing before beginning his 10-year stint as Grainger County director of schools.
He retired from the Grainger director position at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Although he doesn’t officially begin at RCS until Aug. 1, Jarnagin has already been at RCS meeting the staff, learning the school campus and doing what he can to help make sure the first day of school on Aug. 9 goes off without a hitch.
Aside from getting school started, he’ll be tasked almost immediately with hiring a new principal to replace retiring Rhonda Winstead and helping the board decide how to spend RCS’ federal stimulus funding.
“We feel like we’re prepared,” he added. “We’ve known we’ve got some interesting situations that they’ll have to deal with. If everything’s perfect you would’ve wanted to know you’re coming in by June, and been able to do some things. But it’s worked out, and all the staff I met are really, the school board is really supportive. I’m learning names and learning how to navigate the building, but we feel like we’ll be ready to start school,” Jarnigan said.