By JEFF BOBO
ROGERSVILLE — Teachers at Rogersville City School will receive a pay raise in the 2021-22 school year that is half the size that Gov. Bill Lee intended, but it allows the Board of Education to avoid dipping into savings.
Although Lee has announced a 4% pay hike for all Tennessee teachers, the cost of that increase isn’t fully covered by the state.
RCS Director J.T. Stroder told the BOE Tuesday that a 4% increase for teaching staff would create a $100,000 deficit in the proposed 2021-22 budget.
Stroder noted that a 2% raise would create a $25,000 deficit, but he believed the budget could absorb that amount by reducing spending in other line items.
The BOE held a budget workshop Tuesday afternoon, followed by its June monthly meeting when the budget was on the agenda for approval.
During the workshop, board member Julie Phillips said she was in favor of the 4% increase for teachers due to the additional “angst” that the pandemic created.
“I think 4% would be in order since we can do it,” Phillips said.
BOE Chairman Reed Matney and board member Scott Trent each suggested a 2% increase with the understanding that later in the fiscal year, if the school system’s budget can afford it, the board might look at giving teachers the additional 2% in the form of a one-time bonus.
Stroder noted that each fiscal year for the past seven years RCS has increased its savings in the fund balance.
RCS is projected to end the current fiscal year with approximately $2.1 million in reserve, which is enough to operate the school for six months. The state requires that school systems maintain enough savings to operate for a minimum of three months.
Stroder recommended that the BOE approve the 2% pay increase and avoid the $100,000 budget deficit. He noted that the Hawkins County school system’s current proposed budget offers only a 1% pay increase for teachers.
“That’s really the major difference between this year’s budget and last year’s budget is the increase in salaries,” Stroder told the board. “We’ve reduced some lines based on where we think we’re going to come in on our actual budget.”
Stroder added, “Keep in mind that a document budget is your best guess. It’s not always exact science because you never know where your revenue is going to come in, and you have expenses sometimes that you don’t foresee.”
Following the budget workshop the BOE voted unanimously in favor of the 2% increase with the understanding that a bonus could be forthcoming later in the school year.
The BOE also agreed to increase its substitute teacher pay to match that of the county school system.
RCS currently pays $67 for certified substitutes, $57 for non-certified substitutes, and $53 for assistants. The county pays a flat fee of $71.50 for substitutes.