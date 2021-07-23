ROGERSVILLE — Hawkins County officials stated Wednesday their main priority remains bringing Summer Wells home safely, but the impact of the search on county resources is still a matter that must be addressed.
As a matter of routine, Hawkins County rescue agencies report their activities and resources expended during the county commission’s quarterly Public Safety Committee (PSC) meeting.
However, there was nothing routine about what those agencies spent their time and resources on for 13 days after June 15.
That’s when 5-year-old Summer was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the rural Beech Creek community near the Sullivan County line.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Lt. James Woods reported to the PSC that there is no new information to release about the law enforcement investigation into Summer’s disappearance. Woods said he believes someone out there knows what happened to Summer, and he asked that they report what they know to 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Summer’s Amber Alert remains active more than five weeks after she went missing.
“These agencies worked flawlessly”
Church Hill Rescue Squad Capt. Tim Coup reported to the PSC Wednesday that his agency had logged 2,648 man-hours in the search for Summer.
Coup noted that the national average value of volunteer man-hours is $28.54 per hour, which would place his agency’s contribution to the search effort in man-hours alone at $75,573. Of the CHRS’s 33 members, 25 were involved in search operations.
Coup, who managed the ground search and rescue effort, said that 120 agencies assisted in the search, bringing a total of 1,194 ground volunteer searchers to Beech Creek during the initial 13-day effort.
That number doesn’t include command post volunteers, logistics, or law enforcement.
They covered approximately 4.6 square miles and more than 3,000 acres in the Beech Creek community surrounding Summer’s Ben Hill Road home.
Coup told commissioners they should be proud of the rescue agencies in Hawkins County.
“These agencies worked flawlessly,” Coup said. “There was never an ill word. There was never an argument.”
“We had everything from socks to sunscreen”
Coup also expressed gratitude to local businesses, churches, and other groups that contributed food, water, and other necessities, as well as the Hawkins County Rescue Squad, which oversaw supplies and logistics.
Coup singled out the efforts of Hawkins County Rescue Squad Lt. Corey Young and logistics officer Sandra Lewis.
“For 13 days these searchers never had to wonder if they were going to have water or food,” Coup said. “We had everything from socks to sunscreen, bug spray, additional clothes, additional gear. We had everything we could possibly need to make sure these guys stayed safe.”
Coup noted that there are constant requests for updates on the search from local media, as well as media statewide, and all the way to New York. He said he has updated everyone on all that he knows, but he wishes he knew more.
Rescuers didn’t know any more as of Wednesday than they did on Day 13 of the search when operations at Beech Creek were scaled back.
“We are assisting local, state and federal resources and agencies for whatever they may need,” Coup said. “We don’t know. If I had information, and I was at liberty to tell you, I would tell you today. If I knew where she was at, she’d done been back June 15th.”
“We would have been in a mess in Beech Creek”
Hawkins County 911 Director Lynn Campbell reported that his staff logged more than 1,000 additional man-hours at the mobile communications trailer during the Beech Creek search.
“We determined once we arrived on scene there that communications was going to be a problem with phones and the radios. The 911 district is a foundation agency with FirstNet, so we immediately requested that they deploy a site on wheels. They generally require a 24-hour request time, and they were on scene within 12 hours of us requesting that. Anybody with AT&T service with FirstNet, that gave them service.”
Campbell noted that radios were also an issue. They tried to do some “patching” with the Hawkins County Rescue Squad’s communications trailer and event repeater, but there were technical difficulties, so they requested assistance from the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN), which deployed a mobile system on Beech Creek.
Sullivan County EMA loaned approximately 50 TACN radios for searchers to use in the field.
“If it hadn’t been for them providing those radios, we would have been in a mess in Beech Creek,” Campbell told the PSC. “We would have had no communications with all these people.”
Young reported that the HCRS responded on June 15 to assist the CHRS by bringing its mobile command trailer and UTV (utility task vehicle).
“I think that’s something we can be proud of”
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad logged 2,185 volunteer man-hours, which has a value of $62,359. The HCRS also logged approximately 1,500 miles driven, much of which involved traveling to other counties to collect supplies and taking searchers in and out of the woods with the UTV.
Young noted that Sandra Lewis and her husband, Tim, went above and beyond the call of duty.
“When we asked for something, we got 20, 40, or 50 times more than what we asked for,” Young said. “We had to get enclosed trailers in there to store the stuff. … We basically had a Walmart up there. Several people who came in from the outside said they had never seen anything like it in anything they’ve ever been to all over the United States. I think that’s something we can be proud of for the first responders out here in the county.”
Young said he is in regular communication with Coup and they are ready at a moment’s notice to return to Beech Creek with manpower and leftover supplies.
Hawkins County EMA Director Jamie Miller reported to the PSC that his department used its UTV to deploy K-9 units deep into the woods.
Miller said that helped prevent the dogs from tiring out too quickly due to the heat and challenging terrain. He noted that they used more than 400 gallons of fuel during the initial 13-day search.