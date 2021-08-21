KINGSPORT — If you were to ask Elizabeth Bodenhorn, the co-owner and operator of Evelyn’s Kitchen Table, what led her and her husband, Aaron, back to the kitchen, she’d likely offer a simple answer: the food.
“Let’s talk about the food,” Elizabeth said on a Wednesday afternoon just after the restaurant closed for the day. “This is what I always wanted to do. I wanted to make food that is clean, simple and fresh — something you could eat and be happy that you’re eating it.”
The restaurant offers breakfast with items like chicken and waffles, eggs, and biscuits and gravy as well as daily lunch specials like chicken salad croissants, burgers and sandwiches. But where Evelyn’s really shines, the owners said, is weekly Sunday brunch.
“It’s different every week,” Elizabeth noted. “When you’re creative with food, you don't want to get bored. That’s why our menu changes so much too. We even ask our servers what they want to eat this Sunday. We put our heads together to come up with something that’s going to be good and people will like.”
The Bodenhorns will serve Teriyaki Pork with asparagus over rice or an Aloha Burger — topped with grilled pineapple, fried prosciutto, provolone cheese and teriyaki sauce — on any given Sunday. The restaurant’s Banana Fosters French Toast has also been a hit after its Sunday brunch debut.
“We had Banana Fosters French Toast on Sunday. We had someone call today asking for it,” Elizabeth laughed. “I was like, ‘We’ve got bananas. You’re in luck!’ ”
Though the Bodenhorns believe it’s the food that makes Evelyn’s the restaurant it is, it could also have a bit to do with experience.
The couple have spent years in the kitchen, working at various restaurants including The Chop House in Sevierville.
“I cooked in a lot of different places,” Aaron, who is originally from Tampa, Florida, said. “I paid attention well, I guess.”
Elizabeth also attended culinary school before she and her husband decided to open their own restaurant, named after their 16 year-old daughter, Evelyn.
But according to Elizabeth, classroom instruction isn't everything.
“That’s not where you learn how to cook,” she said, referring to culinary school. “You learn how to cook on the grind. The Chophouse in Sevierville was insane busy. So you learn that grind, that day to day. Then you cook at home a lot too. That’s where you perfect your seasoning craft, cooking at home and cooking for other people.”
That’s exactly what she’s hoping for. However, the pandemic has challenged the cooking duo. Evelyn’s Kitchen Table opened last August. While they see their regulars coming through the doors for homemade grits and chicken and waffles, the owners are hoping to see more folks ready to try their made-from-scratch meals.
The Evelyn’s team aims to offer locally grown foods as much as possible. Elizabeth's father, Rick, usually rounds up farmers market tomatoes for the restaurant while the bacon comes from Kentucky.
“I wish we could get more local,” Elizabeth said. “The hope is that eventually we can have 10 people three times a week lined up out back dropping stuff off.”
The goal is also to provide whole foods that took time to prepare rather than processed, fast food, she said.
“Non-processed food, that’s what we want,” she said. “We make everything that we possibly can. There’s no microwave in here. We’re working off of a six-burner stove with a flat top, two ovens and a small home stove. There is nothing instant in this place.”
It’s all worth it, though, the couple agree, when that magical moment happens when the food reaches the table.
“When we set down a plate in front of someone and they go, ‘Ohhh,’ ” then they eat it and their eyes just get huge like, ‘Ah man, this is good!’ ”
“We care about the food that we want people to eat,” Elizabeth said. “We truly do care about it. We want it to be good food.”
Evelyn’s Kitchen Table is located at 1141 N. Eastman Road in the Green Acres Shopping Center. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, go to https://www.evelynskitchentable.com/.